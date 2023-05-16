Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Shareholders Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report that the following seven (7) director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Gary Mauris 25,728,184 99.99% 371 0.01% Chris Kayat 25,728,184 99.99% 371 0.01% Trevor Bruno 25,389,318 98.68% 339,237 1.32% James Bell 25,626,184 99.60% 102,371 0.40% Kingsley Ward 25,641,139 99.66% 87,416 0.34% Ron Gratton 25,728,184 99.99% 371 0.01% Dennis Sykora 25,728,184 99.99% 371 0.01%



In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 25,728,837 (99.99%) of the votes cast for and 153 (0.01%) of the votes withheld.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,850 agents and ~539 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Co-President

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca

Robin Burpee

Co-Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@dlcg.ca