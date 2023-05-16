Prestigious 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
Independent Investment Advisors is thrilled that Goran Ognjenovic, our founder, and principal advisor, has been recognized as 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Investment Advisors Honored with the Prestigious 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
Independent Investment Advisors is thrilled to announce that Goran Ognjenovic, our esteemed founder, and principal advisor, has been recognized with the esteemed 2023 Five Star Wealth Manager award. This esteemed accolade exemplifies Mr. Ognjenovic unwavering commitment to his clients' financial well-being and underscores his profound impact on the financial industry.
The Five Star Wealth Manager award is a testament to Mr. Ognjenovic dedication to excellence and his exceptional service to his clients. Goran's visionary approach, in combination with his extensive knowledge and experience, sets him apart as a leading wealth manager in the Portland area.
To identify this exclusive group of exceptional wealth managers, Five Star Professional implemented a rigorous research process that assessed candidates against ten objective criteria. Among thousands of candidates, Goran Ognjenovic expertise, service quality, and industry experience stood out, positioning him among the select few who received this esteemed recognition.
"We are immensely proud of Goran's well-deserved achievement," said Independent Investment Advisors. "Goran's commitment to our clients' financial success, coupled with his unwavering dedication, is a true testament to his expertise and professionalism."
About Independent Investment Advisors:
Independent Investment Advisors is a premier boutique Registered Investment Advisor situated in the heart of Portland, Oregon. With a focus on delivering comprehensive financial and tax planning, advice, and investment management services, Independent Investment Advisors stands as a trusted partner in guiding clients towards achieving their financial goals. As independent, fiduciary fee-only advisors, they maintain a low advisor-to-client ratio, nurturing deeper relationships, and offering tailored financial plans, custom portfolios, risk management, and superior results. The firm specializes in serving small business owners, high-earning professionals, and high-net-worth individuals.
