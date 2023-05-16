Carbon Capture and Storage Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2032 | GIS Report
Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology refers to the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and injecting it deep underground where it will not enter the atmosphere.
CCS can play an important role in mitigating climate change by reducing CO2 emissions from power plants and other industrial sources. When used in conjunction with renewable energy sources, CCS can help to achieve deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.
There are a number of CCS projects currently in operation around the world, and many more are in the planning stages. CCS technology is still relatively new and there are a number of challenges that need to be addressed, including the high cost of capture and transport, and the potential for leakage from storage sites.
Key Trends
CCS technology has been used for over a decade, and its feasibility and effectiveness have been well-demonstrated. In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in CCS as a means of reducing GHG emissions, in light of the Paris Agreement and the need to meet ambitious climate targets.
There are a few key trends in CCS technology:
Increasing efficiency and scale of CCS processes
Developing new CCS processes and applications
Improving the economics of CCS
Deploying CCS in a variety of settings
Key Drivers
The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market is driven by a number of factors, including environmental concerns, government regulations, and the need for a more efficient and cleaner energy mix.
CCS technology helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and other industrial facilities by capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) before it is released into the atmosphere. The captured CO2 is then transported to a storage site, where it is injected deep underground and permanently sequestered.
CCS is seen as a key technology for mitigating climate change, as it has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants by up to 90%. In addition, CCS can be used to capture other greenhouse gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide.
The CCS market is expected to grow in the coming years, as more countries adopt climate change mitigation strategies and regulations. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that CCS could play a role in reducing global CO2 emissions by up to 20% by 2050.
There are a number of challenges that need to be addressed in order for CCS to be deployed at scale, including the high cost of the technology and the lack of a comprehensive regulatory framework.
Market Segments
By Technology
Pre-Combustion
Post Combustion
Oxy-Fuel Combustion
Others
By Application
Oil and Gas
Chemical Processing
Power Generation
Cement
Others
Key Players
Aker Solutions
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Alstom
American Electric Power
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BASF SE
BP plc
Chevron Corporation
Dresser-Rand Group
Exxon Mobil
Fluor Corporation
GE Power
Halliburton
McDermott International, Inc.
National Oilwell Varco
Royal Dutch Shell
Schlumberger Limited
