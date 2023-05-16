Carbon Capture and Storage Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2032 | GIS Report

16192, COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Carbon Capture and Storage Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology refers to the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and injecting it deep underground where it will not enter the atmosphere.

CCS can play an important role in mitigating climate change by reducing CO2 emissions from power plants and other industrial sources. When used in conjunction with renewable energy sources, CCS can help to achieve deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

There are a number of CCS projects currently in operation around the world, and many more are in the planning stages. CCS technology is still relatively new and there are a number of challenges that need to be addressed, including the high cost of capture and transport, and the potential for leakage from storage sites.

Key Trends

CCS technology has been used for over a decade, and its feasibility and effectiveness have been well-demonstrated. In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in CCS as a means of reducing GHG emissions, in light of the Paris Agreement and the need to meet ambitious climate targets.

There are a few key trends in CCS technology:

Increasing efficiency and scale of CCS processes

Developing new CCS processes and applications

Improving the economics of CCS

Deploying CCS in a variety of settings

Key Drivers

The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market is driven by a number of factors, including environmental concerns, government regulations, and the need for a more efficient and cleaner energy mix.

CCS technology helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and other industrial facilities by capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) before it is released into the atmosphere. The captured CO2 is then transported to a storage site, where it is injected deep underground and permanently sequestered.

CCS is seen as a key technology for mitigating climate change, as it has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants by up to 90%. In addition, CCS can be used to capture other greenhouse gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide.

The CCS market is expected to grow in the coming years, as more countries adopt climate change mitigation strategies and regulations. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that CCS could play a role in reducing global CO2 emissions by up to 20% by 2050.

There are a number of challenges that need to be addressed in order for CCS to be deployed at scale, including the high cost of the technology and the lack of a comprehensive regulatory framework.

Market Segments

By Technology

Pre-Combustion

Post Combustion

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

Others

By Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Power Generation

Cement

Others

Key Players

Aker Solutions

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Alstom

American Electric Power

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Dresser-Rand Group

Exxon Mobil

Fluor Corporation

GE Power

Halliburton

McDermott International, Inc.

National Oilwell Varco

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger Limited

