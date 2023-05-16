Increasing Demand for Better Diagnosis and Treat Diseases are Driving the Growth of AI in Healthcare Market, GIS

Increasing Demand for Better Diagnosis and Treat Diseases are Driving the Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, GIS

16192, COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare is a broad term that covers a wide range of applications and technologies. AI technologies can be used to help doctors and other healthcare professionals diagnose and treat diseases, make predictions about patient health, and improve the efficiency of care delivery. AI is also being used to develop new drugs and personalized treatments, and to create digital assistants that can help patients manage their health.

Download sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20011

Key Trends and Drivers

AI is being used in healthcare in a number of ways, including:

Automating administrative tasks: AI can be used to automate administrative tasks such as insurance claims processing and appointment scheduling. This can free up time for healthcare providers to focus on patient care.

Improving clinical decision-making: AI can be used to support clinicians in making diagnosis and treatment decisions. AI-based decision support systems can provide clinicians with real-time guidance based on the latest evidence.

Personalizing patient care: AI can be used to personalize patient care. For example, AI-based systems can be used to identify patients at risk of developing a certain condition and to tailor treatment plans to individual patients.

Managing population health: AI can be used to manage population health. AI-based systems can be used to identify patterns in health data and to predict future health trends. This information can be used to develop strategies for preventing or managing health problems.

Conducting research: AI can be used to conduct research. AI-based systems can be used to identify patterns in data and to generate hypotheses. This can speed up the research process and lead to new insights.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirements: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20011

Market Segments

By Component

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services

By Application

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20011

Key Players

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Company

Medtronic

Micron Technology

General Vision (US)

CloudmedX

Oncora Medical

Enlitic (US)

Lunit

Qure.ai

Precision Health AI

Qventus

Desktop Genetics (US)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, USA. We are committed to providing the highest quality data, analytics and tools to meet all of our clients’ market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of your output, robust and transparent research methodology, and excellent service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

Email: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/