Morris Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Morris Insurance Group, Inc. (“Morris Insurance”) of Clinton Township and Rochester, MI on April 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Morris was founded over 60 years ago, and is a full-service agency providing personal insurance, commercial insurance and health and life insurance.

“At Morris Insurance Group, we dedicate ourselves to answering our clients’ questions and providing solutions for their specific needs,’ says Bruce Morris, Owner, Morris Insurance Group. “Our reputation is built on integrity, expertise, and exceptional customer service and we are thrilled to be joining World, a company that exemplifies these same principles.”

“I’d like to welcome Morris Insurance to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are a knowledgeable group of insurance professionals, and I know they will be successful as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and TAG Consulting advised World on the transaction. MacElree Harvey provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised Morris Insurance on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-380-0900 Ext. 736

jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Mergers & Acquisitions Contact:

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-712-2230 Ext. 186

bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com