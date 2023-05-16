State Board Welcomes Public Safety Panel

(Washington, DC) The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held in person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW) and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

The State Board invites a panel to provide insights and experiences on student safety and the impacts of public safety on students’ physical and mental health. Panelists will describe their experiences with student safety and suggest what additional resources should be available to the public. Confirmed panelists include:

Irwin Royster, Director for Community Engagement and Partnerships, East River Family Strengthening Collaborative (ERFSC)

Kendra Wiley, Legislative Director, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker

Marnier Robinson, Student, Capital City Public Charter School

The State Board is committed to leveraging research, advocacy, positive relationships, and policy recommendations to drive improvements in the quality of the District’s public education. State Board members will also vote to appoint representatives to several external committees on which it is important for the State Board to be represented.

The District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) has awarded the DCPS 2023 Teacher of the Year award to a committed and courageous educator, Jermar “Coach” Rountree, who has been an educator for 16 years and is currently serving as a Pre-K to 8th Grade health and physical education teacher at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus. Coach Roundtree was also a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year Award. The State Board honors Jeremy “Coach” Rountree for his exceptional leadership, engagement, and dedication to his students, staff, and Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus community.

Anne Beers Elementary School, known for its outstanding, caring, and friendly staff, is bidding farewell to Principal Gwendolyn Payton and Vice Principal Pamela Hagans, who have served together since 2006. Under their leadership, the school became Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-focused, while providing off-campus learning opportunities to strengthen and increase students’ connection to the real world. The State Board recognizes and honors Principal Gwendolyn Payton and Vice Principal Pamela Hagans for their leadership and dedication to serving Anne Beers Elementary School students, educators, and the community at large.

The State Board will celebrate the DC Educator Awards awardees. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) recognized several educators at its Seventh Annual DC Educator Awards on May 3rd. “The DC Educator Awards gives us a chance to show our sincere appreciation for outstanding teachers, to hear their stories, and learn how they transform a passion for education into better outcomes for learners at all levels,” Dr. Christina Grant said. The State Board recognizes and honors the commitment and service that all educators provide to District students as it continues to advocate for equity across DC schools.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

Call to Order Announcement of a Quorum Approval of the Agenda and Minutes Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education Comments from the State Superintendent of Education Public Safety Panel Irwin Royster, Director for Community Engagement and Partnerships, East River Family Strengthening Collaborative (ERFSC) Kendra Wiley, Legislative Director, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker Marnier Robinson, Student, Capital City Public Charter School Public Comment Live Testimony Oliver Tineo Mollie Ellis Ebony Goddard Vanessa Wilder Bianca Brown Samantha Bertocchi Written Testimony Administrative (VOTE) SR23-4, On External Committee Appointments CR23-05, Recognizing Jermar “Coach” Rountree as DCPS Teacher of the Year CR23-06, Recognizing Anne Beers Elementary School’s Departing Leadership CR23-07, Celebrating OSSE Educator Awardees Adjournment

About the D.C. State Board of Education

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing the District at large and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.