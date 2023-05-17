Explore Luxury Safari Lodge in Sri Lanka
Amazing animal encounters and ancient treasures entice a new generation of travelersAUGUSTA, GA, US, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away on the Kala Oya River, the third longest river in Sri Lanka, the Aggressor Safari Lodges® is home to a variety of brilliant and rare native wildlife and other exotic birds protected on the property. The Sri Lanka Safari Lodge is near two national park World Heritage Sites, and the famous Smithsonian Primate Research Center’s Monkey Kingdom.
“Sri Lanka is an amazing, undiscovered destination for animal lovers and adventure seekers,” says Donna Lattin, owner, South Pacific Island Travel in Seattle, Washington. “One day, we were staring at these amazing elephant herds and the next day we were walking to the top of Sigiriya Rock, a fortress built in the fifth century.”
Sri Lanka is home to the largest herds of Asian Elephants in the world. Guided, open-air jeep tours allow photographers safe, eco-friendly opportunities to observe the behavior among the multigenerational elephant families. Unspoiled Wilpattu National Park contains over 100 natural lakes which attract leopards, crocodiles, monkeys, Malabar pied hornbills and painted storks. Additional excursions explore the beautiful Buddhist stupas and other rich cultural treasures of Sri Lanka.
Nestled in Sri Lanka’s North Central Province, the ﬁve-star Aggressor Safari Lodges® offers luxury, private, air-conditioned tented chalets; chef-prepared mouth-watering culinary delights and personalized service. Safari packages includes private transfers from the Jetwing Beach Hotel in Negombo to the Lodges, which are north of Anuradhapura. Travel to Sri Lanka is made easy through many international airlines offering service to Colombo’s Airport (CMB).
Aggressor Safari Lodges® reservations can be made online at www.aggressorsafaris.com email slsafari@aggressor.com, or by calling 800-348-2628.
