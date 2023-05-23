[Latest] Global Hair Extensions Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 5.89 Billion By 2030, At 6.3% CAGR
The Global Hair Extensions Market was estimated at USD 3.40 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 5.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% between 2023 and 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Hair Extensions Market was estimated at USD 3.40 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 5.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% between 2023 and 2030.
Global Hair Extensions Market: Overview
The Hair Extensions Market refers to the industry that produces and sells hair extensions – artificial hair that is added to one’s natural hair to increase length, volume, and/or add highlights. Hair extensions can be made from synthetic or human hair and are available in various styles, colors, and textures to suit different needs and preferences.
The market for hair extensions has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as changing fashion trends, the increasing popularity of hair styling and hair care products, and the rising disposable incomes of consumers. Hair extensions are used not only for fashion and beauty purposes but also for medical purposes, such as to cover bald spots or to add volume to thinning hair.
Global Hair Extensions Market: Growth Drivers
Product Innovation: Hair extension companies are investing in research and development to create innovative products that cater to the evolving demands of consumers. This includes developing new hair extension materials, colors, textures, and installation methods.
Brand Building: Companies are investing in building their brand image and increasing their visibility through various marketing and advertising channels. This includes collaborations with celebrities, social media influencers, and fashion brands to promote their products.
Expansion of Distribution Channels: Hair extension companies are expanding their distribution channels to make their products more accessible to customers. This includes opening new retail stores, partnering with salons and beauty supply stores, and expanding their online presence.
Acquisitions and Partnerships: Companies are acquiring or partnering with other businesses to expand their product portfolio or enter new markets. This helps them leverage the existing distribution channels and customer base of the acquired or partnered company.
Geographical Expansion: Companies are expanding their presence in new geographies to tap into the growing demand for hair extensions. This includes entering emerging markets with high growth potential and expanding into regions where the market is relatively underdeveloped.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Hair Extensions market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the forecast period (2023-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Hair Extensions market size was valued at around USD 3.40 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.89 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Increasing demand in the fashion and entertainment industry: The growing use of hair extensions in the fashion and entertainment industry is one of the major factors driving the demand for hair extensions. Celebrities, models, and actresses have played a significant role in popularizing hair extensions, leading to an increase in demand among consumers.
D) The growing availability of hair extensions: The growing availability of hair extensions in retail stores and online has made it easier for consumers to access hair extensions. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for hair extensions.
E) Limited availability of high-quality hair: High-quality, natural-looking hair extensions can be difficult to find, as there are limited sources of high-quality hair. This can result in a limited supply of high-quality hair extensions, which can impact the availability of the product in the market.
Regional Landscape
The hair extensions market can be analyzed on a regional basis, covering key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe held significant shares in the global hair extensions market in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period.
The market growth in these regions is attributed to the presence of a large number of cosmetic manufacturers and a high demand for hair extensions for personal and professional purposes. Additionally, the increasing trend of celebrities openly using hair extensions and rising disposable income among consumers are driving the demand for hair extensions in these regions.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in the hair extensions market during the forecast period. The rising demand for hair extensions in countries such as China and India is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Increasing awareness about hair care and grooming products among consumers is also fueling the demand for hair extensions in this region. Moreover, the growing number of salons and beauty parlors in developing economies is likely to create a favorable environment for market growth.
Key Players
Jon Renau
Hairlocs
Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH
So Cap USA
Shake-N-Go Inc
Mayvenn
Hairlux
Balmain Hair Couture
Beauty Industry Group Inc
The Gorgeous Hair
Evergreen Products Group Limited
SalonLabs Exports India Pvt Limited
Great Lengths S.p.A Societa Benefit
Perfect Locks LLC
Locks & Bonds
Others
The Global Hair Extensions Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Synthetic Hair Extension
Human Hair Extension
Animal Hair Extension
By End Use
Professional
Personal
By Fitting Type
Clip-In
Micro Link
Tape-In
Glue-In
By Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
Super Markets
E-Commerce
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
