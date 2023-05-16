Robotic Welding Market Size 2023, Share, Industry Forecast by 2026

global robotic welding market size is projected to reach $10,784.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic welding is a process that utilizes robots to automate the welding process in industrial production. This process is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to reduce labor costs, increase production speed, and improve the quality of welds. global robotic welding market size was valued at $5,450.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $10,784.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for automated welding processes and the need to reduce labor costs.

Robotic welding is used in various industries including automotive, construction, aerospace, and electronics. In the automotive industry, robotic welding is used to weld parts such as doors, roofs, and body panels. In the construction industry, robotic welding is used to construct bridges, buildings, and other structures. In the aerospace industry, robotic welding is used to join parts such as fuselage and engines. In the electronics industry, robotic welding is used to connect components such as wires and circuit boards.

Robotic welding systems are available in various forms, including arc welding robots, laser welding robots, and resistance welding robots. Arc welding robots are the most commonly used type of robotic welding system, and they are used for welding metals such as aluminum, stainless steel, and carbon steel. Laser welding robots are used for welding thin materials such as plastic and paper. Resistance welding robots are used for welding metals such as aluminum and copper.

The major players in the global robotic welding market are ABB, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and FANUC Corporation. These companies are focusing on developing new products and technologies to meet the increasing demand for automated welding processes. In addition, they are also investing in research and development activities to stay ahead of their competitors.

In conclusion, the global robotic welding market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for automated welding processes and the need to reduce labor costs. The major players in the market are focusing on developing new products and technologies to stay ahead of their competitors.

