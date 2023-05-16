Sushi by Boū, THE Modern Omakase Concept from New York, Expands with Openings in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton

Sushi by Boū, THE Modern Omakase Concept from New York, Expands with Openings in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton
The Prolific Micro-Restaurant Group, Simplevenue, Climbs to 14 nationwide and 18 sister conceptsWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū - known for reimagining the omakase experience- announces its expansion to Palm Beach County with openings in West Palm Beach this month and Boca Raton coming soon.
The newest openings will bring the total count for Sushi by Boū to 14 locations nationally and 18 in the SimpleVenue portfolio including sister brands Sushi Suite, Omakaseed, Fins and Scales, and Trust Bae across New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and South Florida since its initial launch in 2017.
Its Hospitality Group, simplevenue and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer renowned hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, plan to add at least another dozen locations in 2023, including the Palm Beach County locations.
Simplevenue brings incredible micro-restaurant concepts to underutilized spaces located within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America by offering a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan's food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience.
As part of the bespoke speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has a customized theme to offer a unique new memorable guest experience. The West Palm Beach location, which will open to the public on Friday, May 26, is a 12-seat omakase counter within Vinyl Fish Club. This location features color palettes of pinks, greens, blues, and heavy floral patterns inspired by Palm Beach County.
Sushi by Bou’s seasoned sushi chefs will expertly guide guests through the timed Omakase experience. Guests may sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations ($60 with a 12-course omakase) or ($100 with a 17-course omakase aka the Bou-gie upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses) both for 60 minutes.
Delicacies featured include:
● Hamachi (yellowtail).
● Botan Ebi (spotted prawn).
● Ikura (salmon roe).
● Hotate (scallop).
● O-Toro (fatty tuna).
● Unagi (bbq eel).
● Their signature Wagyuni ('surf and turf').
Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional a la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert.
Sushi by Boū West Palm Beach is located at 340 West Clematis Street within Vinyl Fish Club. The hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Dining times are: 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., and 10 p.m. (11:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday). Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or Opentable.
ABOUT SIMPLEVENUE:
SimpleVenue is an NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer Richie Romero, specializing in micro restaurants, and bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old-school Sushi Counter. Sushi by Boū and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations inside a number of hotels up and down the East Coast, including the Sanctuary Hotel (Times Square), Hotel 32|32 (NoMad), Bosqe (Chelsea), and Baraki (Bayside) in New York City; Hotel Lincoln, Claridge House and The Emily in Chicago; Salt7 (Fort Lauderdale) and SLS Brickell (Miami) in South Florida; and W Hoboken and Ani Ramen in New Jersey. Also, under the SimpleVenue umbrella are Fins and Scales, which offers a timed Kosher omakase experience; Omakaseed, which offers a timed plant-based experience; and Trust Bae, which offers a Filipino-Japanese tasting menu by celebrity chef and Top Chef alum Frances Tariga. More venues nationwide are in the pipeline. SimpleVenue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform under-utilized real estate into revenue-generating spaces. For more information, email info@simplevenue.com.
NOW OPEN:
Sushi By Bou, Flatiron - @ 21st & Broadway, NYC
Sushi By Bou, Chelsea @ Bosqe, NYC
Sushi By Bou, Times Square @ Sanctuary Hotel, NYC
Sushi By Bou, Nomad @ Hotel 32|32, NYC
Sushi By Bou, Bayside @ Baraki, NYC
Sushi By Bou, Hoboken @ W Hoboken, NJ
Sushi By Bou, Jersey City @ Ani Ramen, NJ
Sushi By Bou, West Loop @ The Emily Hotel, Chicago
Sushi By Bou, Lincoln Park @ Hotel Lincoln, Chicago
Sushi By Bou, Gold Coast @ Claridge House, Chicago
Sushi By Bou, Fort Lauderdale @ Salt 7, Fort Lauderdale
Sushi By Bou, Brickell @ SLS Brickell, Miami
Sushi Suite 1001 @ Hotel 32|32, NYC
Sushi Suite 202 @ Hotel Lincoln, Chicago
Fins and Scales | Kosher Omakase @ The Kavanah Space, NYC
Trust Bae | Filipino-Japanese Tasting Menu, NYC
