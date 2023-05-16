Explore Canada’s UNESCO World Heritage Site by Private Boat
Explore Canada’s UNESCO World Heritage Site by Private Boat Boating Season Begins May 19PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boating season in Canada begins on May 19th and travelers can explore the region on private, luxury sails with Le Boat. Ideal for a quick trip from the U.S., get ready to celebrate a long weekend on the waters for Victoria Day (May 22), Canada Day (July 1), and Labour Day (Sept. 4) by touring the Ontario coastline by private boat charter as travelers captain their own journey.
On this unique experience, travelers get to be captain their own boat while exploring the UNESCO World Heritage Rideau Canal on at their own pace. Choose a 3-6 night short break or 7-10+ night vacation. Cruising from Smith Falls or Ottawa, the Rideau Canal Cruise allows couples and families to explore the Ontario region as they wander through picturesque towns and the lively cities at surround this UNESCO World Heritage Site on custom-made itineraries that allow travelers to immerse themselves in the local culture.
No boat license required!
Travelers don’t need any previous boating experience or a boating license to book a Le Boat itinerary. The company shows travelers how to captain their own boat and choose where and when they want to go—just like going on a road trip—their itinerary can be flexible.
A Le Boat Vacation Offers Something for Everyone
For those who love to fish, the rivers of the Rideau Waterway, are teeming with largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike, lake trout, yellow perch, black crappie, and walleye. Nature-lovers will relish in the nature and wildlife that surrounds this picturesque region, and those seeking a bit more of an adventure can opt to bike along one of the secondary roads close by the Rideau. There is also plenty of shopping opportunities while strolling through the cities along the canal, where guests can scout for local products and crafts, including Canada’s famous maple syrup, butter tarts and beaver tails!
For those wishing to cruise from Le boat’s base in Ottawa, some not-to-miss sites along this route include Manotick, a charming town with an array of restaurants and shops, plus home to Watson’s Mill, a working museum and one of the few remaining grist mills in North America. Other stops along the route include Merrickville, which is home to a local artist community with craft shops, local artistian shops and food items, Heritage Block House Museums, and many fabulous restaurants. And, Perth, a 200-year-old town, which is known for its limestone, and an ideal spot for guests to take in a local festival, plus go canoeing, kayaking, cycling, hiking, golfing, trail-riding, and camping, as well as visit museums, heritage inns, farmer’s markets and more. If cruising south on the canal, a few more stops guests can add to their itinerary include Westport, Newboro, Jones Falls, Seeley’s Bay, and the historical town Kingston—rich with military history and a great food scene.
Le Boat can also provide guests with suggested itineraries such as the 4-night Taste of Canada Short Break, the 7-night Canadian City and Country Cruise , or the 10-night Nature Lovers Long Break all complete with estimated cruising times and restaurant recommendations. Travelers can opt to follow these religiously or as a taking off point—keep in mind that these sailings are up to each traveler, and they can stop whenever they’d like for as long as they’d like.
Le Boat has over 50 years of experience in the industry and a fleet of 32 boats on Ontario Canada’s UNESCO Rideau Canal , the oldest continuously operated canal system in North America, plus an additional 950 boats stationed at over 33 different departure bases across eight European countries. Boats range from one to five cabins sleeping from two to 12 guests for itineraries ranging from a short three to 6-night trip or a seven to 10-night vacation.
Le Boat’s premier class Horizon Cruisers were designed with first-time boaters in mind and come equipped with bow and stern thrusters, plus it also has fully equipped kitchens and saloons, a top sun deck ideal for sunbathing or dining al fresco, BBQ hot plate (on Premier and Comfort Plus categories), linens and bedding, all required safety equipment, navigation aids, and more. Some guestrooms also feature en-suite bathrooms and AC.
For a little extra fun both onboard and off board, guests can add bikes to take with them that can be used while touring the seaside towns; barbecues, which attach to the railings of the sundeck and will allow them to cook meals after shopping from local butchers and grocers for a true local experience; paddle boards and kayaks for added adventure right from the boat; and gift baskets filled with local delicacies and regional specialties to help guests celebrate special occasions while onboard. The Le Boat sailing is a unique experience to book for couples, multi-generation families, or groups of friends seeking an exciting and relaxing adventure.
Rates start at US $780 (CAN $1,210) for a 3-night itinerary, based on a Horizon 2 boat featuring two en-suite cabins that sleep up to four cruising May 24-27, 2023 from Smiths Falls.
For more information, visit www.leboat.com, or call 1-800-734-5491. For booking information, contact: Arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or (561) 789-8286.
