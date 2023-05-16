Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,490 in the last 365 days.

Hanna Files Technical Report for the Lufwanyama Emerald Restricted Area

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”), a publicly traded company focused on base metals is pleased to announce the filing of its Technical Report for the Lufwanyama Emerald Restricted Area dated May 7, 2023.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Corporation contact:

Herbert M. Brugh
416.945.6630
Info@hannacapitalcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hanna Files Technical Report for the Lufwanyama Emerald Restricted Area

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more