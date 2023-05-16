Temperature Sensors Market Size to reach USD 11.57 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for temperature sensors in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration application is a major factor driving market revenue growth

The global temperature sensors market size was USD 6.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid procurement of temperature sensors in various industrial temperature monitor and control applications is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Temperature sensor is a key industrial component for measuring, monitoring, and controlling temperature of industrial machinery and equipment, which can detect heat or cold and convert measurements into electrical signals.

The global temperature sensors market size was USD 6.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid procurement of temperature sensors in various industrial temperature monitor and control applications is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Temperature sensor is a key industrial component for measuring, monitoring, and controlling temperature of industrial machinery and equipment, which can detect heat or cold and convert measurements into electrical signals. Temperature sensors are widely used in various industries across the world, including consumer electronics, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and industrial machinery and equipment. In addition, increasing use of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensors and temperature sensors in consumer smart devices is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Temperature sensors are widely used in various industries across the world, including consumer electronics, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and industrial machinery and equipment. In addition, increasing use of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensors and temperature sensors in consumer smart devices is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Temperature measuring devices are increasingly offered by smart device manufacturers.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Temperature Sensors market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Temperature Sensors market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Hydac International GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Amphenol Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The global Temperature Sensors market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Temperature Sensors sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Contact

Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTDs)

Liquid-in-glass Thermometers

Bimetallic Thermometers

Thermocouple

Thermistors

Non-Contact

Radiation Thermometers

Thermal Thermometers

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Analog

Digital

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemicals

Oil & Gas (O&G)

Aerospace and defense

Energy and power

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

