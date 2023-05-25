Limited registration is now open for Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Dr. Calvin Higgins Jr, Assistant Vice President of Operations at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Detroit Branch.
NVBDC and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to Host Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference for Veteran Business Owners.
We are pleased to share the great economic report of the Billion Dollar Round Table showing that BDR members reported spending $3.3 Billion in Tier 1 spend with NVBDC-certified veterans.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is elated to partner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago for the 7th annual Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference to continue to provide education and opportunities to Service-Disabled and Veteran- Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
The NVBDC and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago are partnering once again to bring veteran business owners to the 7th annual Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference. The conference brings speakers from NVBDC, The Federal Reserve, The State of Michigan, SBA, and many corporations. The speakers are on a mission to give business owners a real take on doing business.
The event, scheduled for August 10th, will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers from both organizations who will share their expertise and knowledge on various topics related to doing business with Corporations. Dr. Calvin Higgins, Jr will present the "Welcome Remarks" during the event. One of the highlighted sessions, "Doing Business with The Federal Reserve," will take place from 9:00 am to 9:25 am. During this session, attendees will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the Central Banking System of the United States and hear from representatives of multiple Federal Reserve Banks. The speakers, Mark Hands, Director of Supplier Diversity at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and Cameron Boli, Supplier Diversity Manager at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will discuss the intricacies of doing business with the Federal Reserve and shed light on current bid opportunities expected to arise in the next 6-18 months.
The Reserving Business Connections Conference promises to be an invaluable event for veteran business owners seeking to enhance their procurement strategies and forge valuable connections in the industry. Attendees can expect a wealth of information and practical insights from industry experts, enabling them to navigate the procurement landscape more effectively. Interested participants can register for the conference by visiting the NVBDC website or contacting the event organizers directly.
NVBDC and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will be hosting the event live for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. We are ecstatic to see our veterans and professionals back face-to-face once again. The conference will be held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Detroit in Detroit, MI.
Veteran Businesses will have the option for 1:1 matchmaking with supplier diversity professionals. Corporations are ecstatic to be matching with Veteran Business Owners. Please do not fret, even if a corporation does not match with you before the event, you will have the opportunity to request a meeting during matchmaking! The business conference will feature 1:1 matchmaking available from 1:00 PM- 5:00 PM EST after speaker presentations.
To register for the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s 7th annual Reserving Veteran Business Connections Conference please click here and choose the category that best fits.
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
