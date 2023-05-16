Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size to reach USD 30.67 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for floating liquefied natural gas in power generation industry is driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) market size reached USD 19.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid demand for floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) for power generation is driving revenue growth of the market. Several leading offshore drilling companies are acquiring onshore floating liquefied natural gas technology to fuel production of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in order to meet rising demand for industrial gas globally.

According to World Economic Forum (WEF), global emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuels and cement production rose by 1.0% in 2022, reaching a record high of 36.6 billion tons of CO2 (GtCO2). In January 2023, a German environmental organization filed a complaint against permission for a newly built floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Wilhelmshaven, claiming release of chlorine is harmful and German climate targets could be put at risk.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market players.

Free Sample Copy visit us @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1778

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Shell Plc, BASF SE, ABB Limited, Chiyoda Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Linde plc, JGC Holdings Corporation., Excelerate Energy, Inc., BP Plc, TotalEnergies Trading SA, Petronas LNG Ltd. , Baker Hughes Company, Technip Energies N.V., Höegh LNG AS, Golar LNG Limited, Black & Veatch Holding Company

Segmental Analysis

The global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large-scale FLNG

Mid-scale FLNG

Small-scale FLNG

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Power Generation

Industrial

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Gain Access to the Complete Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/floating-liquefied-natural-gas-market

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market size

2.2 Latest Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market key players

3.2 Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Request customization of this report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1778

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.