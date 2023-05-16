Submit Release
Dassault Aviation: Renewal of four Directors, of Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer

The Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders held today has renewed for 4 years Mrs. Lucia SINAPI-THOMAS and Messrs. Charles EDELSTENNE, Thierry DASSAULT and Éric TRAPPIER as Directors.

The Board of Directors held after such General Meeting of the Shareholders, has renewed Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his office of Director and Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer for the duration of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer’s office.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2022, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.9 billion. The company has 12,770 employees. dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

