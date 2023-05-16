DEQ to hold public input sessions on Flood Resiliency Blueprint

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold three public engagement sessions in June to receive input on how flooding, flood mitigation, and resiliency impact North Carolina communities. Public input will assist DEQ in developing the North Carolina Flood Resiliency Blueprint alongside over 100 technical advisors representing Federal, State, County, Municipal, and Tribal governments, non-governmental organizations and universities.

All three sessions will take place in the first week of June. Meeting dates and locations are as follows:

Public Input Session: New Bern

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023

Where: 203 S. Front St., New Bern, NC 28560

Public Input Session: Lumberton

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023

Where: 1702 West 5th Street, Lumberton, NC 28358

Public Input Session: Wilmington

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023

Where: 230 Government Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

The Flood Resiliency Blueprint is a statewide initiative to develop an online-decision support tool and associated planning to address flooding for communities in North Carolina’s river basins. The Blueprint will accomplish several key goals, including:

Develop community and basin-specific risk management processes to identify and address flooding for NC communities;

Develop an online decision support tool which seamlessly guides state, county, municipal, and other jurisdictions to identify and select flood mitigation strategies responsibly, systematically, equitably, and transparently; and

Establish a repeatable, statewide methodology for prioritizing, and selecting flood mitigation strategies for future implementation.

More information about the Blueprint is available online. Spanish interpretation services will be available at all meetings.