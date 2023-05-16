Rubicon Benefits Joins World Insurance Associates LLC

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, NJ, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Rubicon Benefits LLC (“Rubicon Benefits”) of Melville, NY on April 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rubicon Benefits was founded in 2000. Today they provide employee benefits to businesses in the New York metropolitan area, as well as across the country.

“Rubicon Benefits strives to become a strategic partner with employers, leveraging successful strategies in plan design so our clients can attract and retain top talent, and save money without reducing benefits,” says Adam Rosenfeld, President, Rubicon Benefits. “We look forward to continuing this approach as part of World.”

“It’s great to welcome Rubicon Benefits to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They successfully work with their clients to create innovative employee benefits solutions, and I know they will be a great addition to our Employee Benefits team.”

“We are delighted to welcome Rubicon Benefits to our World Employee Benefits Practice. Their expertise in developing tailored benefit solutions for clients will be instrumental in our continued growth and success,” says Jennifer Barton, Head of Employee Benefits.

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World, and Fortrust Diligence advised them on the transaction. Lauletta Birnbaum, LLC provided legal counsel to Rubicon Benefits, and Rosen Advisory advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence or legal counsel were disclosed.

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-380-0900 Ext. 736

jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development

World Insurance Associates LLC

732-712-2230 Ext. 186

bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com