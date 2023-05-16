Metal Packaging Market Analysis the Growth Report and Innovation Trend and Recent Development of the Industry 2021-2030

Metal Packaging Market Application

The steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global metal packaging market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage in lightweight metal packaging for food and beverage cans along with paints, aerosols, closures, and promotional packaging. However, the aluminum segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Advances in packaging technology and large demand for canned food drive the growth of the global metal packaging market. However, environment-related issues pertaining to steel mining and increased material cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the expanding popularity of luxury products in metal packaging such as cookies, coffee, tea, and other items results in the increase in use of metal-based packaging.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Metal Packaging Market by Material (Steel, Aluminum, Others), by Type (Cans, Caps and Closures, Drums and Barrels, Others), by Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care, Health Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Metal packaging market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global metal packaging industry generated $108.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $147.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Amcor plc., Ardagh Group S.A, Ball Corporation, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., Greif Incorporated, Metal Packaging Europe, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tata Steel, and Ton Yi Industrial. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Metal packaging ensures extended shelf life period for perishable food products. This trend has increased the dependency of packaged food products among consumers in the recent years. However, the personal care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

