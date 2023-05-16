Toll Brothers City Living Announces 151 Bay Street In Jersey City Is Now 50% Sold

Luxury condominium boasts unrivaled amenities and prime location near Grove Street PATH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers City Living division, and Sculptor Real Estate (“Sculptor”), the real estate business of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU), are pleased to announce that 151 Bay Street, a luxury condominium in the sought-after Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City, N.J. is now 50% sold.



“We are thrilled with the tremendous response we have received for 151 Bay Street and continue to see a high level of interest from homebuyers who are drawn to the community’s elevated finishes, thoughtful design, large array of amenities, and proximity to the Grove Street PATH station,” said Henry L. Waller, Division Senior Vice President of Toll Brothers City Living.

“To reach this milestone within six months of opening is a testament to this community’s exceptional new home designs and great location in the heart of Jersey City,” added John-Paul Vera, Senior Sales Consultant at 151 Bay Street.









The 34-story building offers 259 residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. Designed by SLCE with interiors by Bernheimer Architecture, 151 Bay Street is the third and final building surrounding the newly created Provost Square. Once completed, Provost Square, a pedestrian-friendly plaza on Provost Street between Morgan and Bay Streets, will define the community with its restored cobblestone and rail line, seating and landscaping, and home to a performing arts theater.

Offering incredible views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, and New York Harbor, 151 Bay Street features homes with open-plan living areas, white oak floors, and oversized floor-to-ceiling windows. Open kitchens are outfitted with custom Italian walnut and dove gray cabinetry, quartz countertops, and Bosch and Thermador appliances. All the residences have vented washer and dryers. For those looking for open and airy space, The Loft Collection is a select group of residences that honor the industrial history of the neighborhood with varying ceiling heights from 11 to 13 feet.

Primary and secondary bathrooms include custom Italian vanities and porcelain tile walls, while the powder room features a white ash custom Italian vanity. Stunning porcelain floor tiles, quartz countertops, and Kohler fixtures create complementing levels of texture and depth in the powder rooms.

The expansive amenities include the 34th floor Sky Lounge that takes full advantage of the sweeping cityscape and waterfront vistas. A south-facing rooftop terrace will afford one of the best places to watch the setting sun and bright city lights.

The 8th floor houses the fitness center with yoga room and an expansive residents’ lounge with a kitchen that opens out onto a sprawling sundeck with a gas fire pit and grills, seating for dining and a pool with chaise lounges. Residents will enjoy the lounge’s kitchen, fully outfitted with professional quality appliances, along with a dining room and media lounge. Additional amenities include a game lounge with skee-ball and arcade games, children’s playroom, dog run and spa, onsite parking and a 24-hour attended lobby to greet guests and take deliveries.

Residents have many options for entertainment just outside their door. The Historic Downtown Jersey City Farmers’ Market on Grove Street is a neighborhood favorite, as is Groove on Grove, a free concert series at the Grove Street Plaza. The vibrant Newark Avenue pedestrian plaza serves as a hub for the thriving arts and cultural scene and is home to dozens of restaurants and shops.

Residences at 151 Bay Street begin in the low $500,000s. Sales and marketing is handled by Toll Brothers City Living, and the sales gallery is located at 10 Provost Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. For additional information or to schedule a visit, please contact the Toll Brothers sales team at (201) 350-5944 or visit 151bay.com.

About Toll Brothers City Living:

Toll Brothers City Living is the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers City Living brings the same quality, value, and service familiar to Toll Brothers luxury home buyers throughout the country to dynamic urban markets including New York City and New Jersey’s Gold Coast. Toll Brothers City Living communities combine the energy of an urban lifestyle with unparalleled amenities, spectacular architecture, and striking interior design. Since its formation in 2003, Toll Brothers City Living has completed 45 condominium buildings totaling over 7,200 residences.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. The company builds in over 60 markets in 24 states nationwide and is publicly owned with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:TOL). Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

To learn more about Toll Brothers City Living and its properties, visit www.tollbrotherscityliving.com.

About Sculptor:

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset management firm with over $35 billion in assets under management specializing in real estate, credit, and multi-strategy investment products. Sculptor’s real estate business was founded in 2003 and has invested in over $20.0 billion of real estate assets across 28 different real estate related asset classes including direct equity investments, preferred equity structures, ground leases, senior loan, mezzanine loans, among other real estate investments. For more information, visit www.sculptor.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Michael Duff, mduff@tollbrothers.com

