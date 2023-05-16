Breezeline Helps Expand Broadband Access through Federal Benefit Program

Savings for participating Breezeline customers exceeds $6M per year

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has connected more than 25,000 customers under the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides broadband internet at a discount for households that meet financial eligibility guidelines.

Through the program, customers receive a discount of $30 per month (and $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) toward broadband service. A year ago, Breezeline created a 100 Mbps “Internet Assist Plus” service priced at $29.99 per month, which includes one free modem and is available at no cost for qualifying households after applying the ACP credit. Customers may choose a higher internet speed up to 1 Gig and obtain the credit under the program.

The value of the broadband benefit for Breezeline customers currently in the program now exceeds $6 million annually.

“Breezeline is committed to increasing access to broadband internet,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. “Through our digital inclusion initiatives, we are expanding our fiber-powered network into underserved and unserved areas via federal and local partnerships, promoting the responsible use of technology through education and financial support, and by ensuring broadband affordability through programs like ACP.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program was created in November 2021 when Congress passed the Infrastructure Act. The Act provided long-term funding to modify and extend prior benefit programs that were created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that financially struggling households would have access to broadband internet for work-from-home, distance learning, telehealth and more.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which administers the program, has made it even easier for eligible consumers to apply. They have simplified the application process and introduced a new website landing page at GetInternet.gov, where customers can determine eligibility and learn more about the program.

For more information on Breezeline’s participation in the program, please visit Breezeline.com/acp.

Andrew Walton Breezeline awalton@breezeline.com