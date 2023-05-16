Crypto Expo Asia Announces Latest Headline Speakers and Partners: Coinhako, EMURGO, Matrixport, and More

Tickets to the highly anticipated conference is selling out ahead of its 7 to 8 June launch at Marina Bay Sands Singapore

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Expo Asia , one of the region’s leading crypto conferences and exhibitions, today announced several new headline speakers and a partnership with ACCESS Blockchain Association Malaysia as the event bolsters its collaboration with leading industry groups across the region.

This dovetails Crypto Expo Asia’s earlier collaborations with the Asia Blockchain Association ( ABA ), Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance ( ABGA ), Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia ( ABI ), Singapore Fintech Association ( SFA ), and the Singapore University of Social Sciences Node for Inclusive FinTech Blockchain Security Alliance ( SUSS NiFT ).

This second edition of Crypto Expo Asia also unveiled its latest line-up of headline speakers, which include Henryk Abucewicz Tan, Head of Institutional Sales at Coinhako , the first crypto-asset exchange to receive in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Sebastian Zilliacus, Managing Director of EMURGO Media , the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain; Karthik Rajeswaran, VP of Product at Headquarters (HQ.xyz) , a Web3 finance operations toolkit; Julian Kwan, Co-Founder and CEO of InvestaX , a Singapore-licensed tokenization SaaS platform and IX Swap , the first automated market maker for tokenized assets; Anuj Shankar, CEO of Luganodes , a Swiss-operated institutional-grade staking service provider; Timothy Tan, Head of Sales and Marketing at Cactus Custody, the institutional custody arm of the leading digital assets financial services ecosystem Matrixport ; and Dr Ben Zhang, Co-Founder and COO of NodeReal , the leading one-stop blockchain infrastructure and service provider.



Michael Xuan, Director of Crypto Expo Asia, said “Institutional interest in blockchain and Web3 technology remains at a high despite fears of a prolonged crypto winter. As the entire industry approaches maturity, as evidenced by increased regulatory oversight, now is the time for public and private sector stakeholders to work more closely together than ever before.”

“South and Southeast Asia have some of the world’s highest crypto adoption rates. It will come as no surprise that Crypto Expo Asia is seeing record interest from industry associations as well as global and regional players, keen to further discourse around hot-button issues including artificial intelligence, CBDCs, Web3 regulation, Metaverse adoption, and blockchain gaming,” he continued.

President of ACCESS Blockchain Association Malaysia, Harpreet Singh, said, “ACCESS Malaysia is excited to contribute to the discussions around how crypto assets will reimagine the financial ecosystem. As the sector evolves toward mainstream acceptance spurred by the ongoing regulatory developments both in the region as well as globally, we believe Crypto Expo Asia will be a timely avenue to discuss the path ahead for the industry.”

2023 also marks the debut of the Web3 Expo Asia Summit, a sub-event under the auspices of Crypto Expo Asia dedicated to panel sessions around NFTs and the Metaverse.

Association members will receive access to preferential rates for all sponsorship packages and delegate passes. Interested parties should contact: info@cryptoexpoasia.com

Interested sponsors, partners, and speakers at Crypto Expo Asia are encouraged to visit the website for more information: https://cryptoexpoasia.com/ .

About Crypto Expo Asia

Crypto Expo Asia is the premier event for the global crypto ecosystem in Asia, creating an integral platform for the industry to connect and exchange ideas. Attendees gain valuable insight into the global crypto ecosystem and are given a chance to exchange ideas with established thought leaders. Topics discussed include the future of the blockchain-based economy and the possible impacts on industry and society, while attendees are among the first to know about market movements, partnerships and product launches. Crypto Expo Asia is an unrivalled global meeting place for like-minded entrepreneurs, industry insiders and investors. For more information, visit: https://cryptoexpoasia.com/



