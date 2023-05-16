Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizers Market Size More Than Doubles to Touch USD 1.63 Billion With the CAGR of 14.15% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share for mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers due to the rising consumer preference for organic food consumption and the numerous government initiatives and reforms implemented by major Asian countries, including India, China, and Indonesia. Furthermore, key market players are investing in establishing manufacturing facilities in these countries to cater to the increasing demand for biofertilizers, which is expected to boost market growth. Similarly, North America dominated the global market, with a significant market share, owing to increased government interventions in promoting organic farming practices and early adoption of advanced and innovative products in countries such as the US and Canada.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market is flourishing because of an increasing demand for organic food and growing awareness about benefits of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market size at USD 648.14 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market size to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.15% reaching a value of USD 1,626.74 million by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market include an increasing popularity of organic farming practices, rising awareness about sustainable agriculture, and the focus on food security. The adoption of modern farming practices and the shift towards eco-friendly agriculture are further fueling the market growth. Governments across countries are implementing multiple programs to encourage biofertilizer manufacturers and promoting a transition from traditional to organic farming practices. These factors have boosted the usage of mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers. The market is driven by the rising demand for food and sustainable agricultural practices, the exceptional effectiveness of these biofertilizers in cultivating essential crops, and the reduction of phosphorus levels in soil. As a result, manufacturers of mycorrhiza biofertilizers are bridging the demand-supply gap due to the increasing preference for organic products. However, high production cost of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers is anticipated to restrain the overall market growth.





Global Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizers Market – Overview

Mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers are natural soil supplements that contain beneficial mycorrhizal fungi, which form a symbiotic relationship with plants' roots. These fungi penetrate plant roots and extend the plant's reach for nutrients and water, thus improving nutrient uptake, water absorption, and overall plant growth. Mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers are eco-friendly and a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilizers, as they reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and promote soil health, leading to better crop yields and improved agricultural productivity.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/mycorrhiza-based-biofertilizers-market/report-sample

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizers Market

COVID-19 pandemic had dual impact on the global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market. On the positive side, the pandemic led to an increasing demand for organic food products, which indirectly boosted the demand for mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers. It is because consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for food products that are free from harmful chemicals and pesticides. However, the pandemic also caused disruptions in the global supply chain, leading to a shortage of raw materials and production delays. It has resulted in an increase in the prices of mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers, making them less affordable for farmers, especially small-scale farmers. Additionally, the pandemic led to a decrease in the availability of labor in some regions, leading to a slowdown in agricultural activities, including the use of biofertilizers.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-mycorrhiza-based-biofertilizers-market-size-more-than-doubles-to-touch-usd-1-63-billion-by-2029

Global Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizers Market – By Mode of Application

Based on the mode of application, the global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market is divided into Seed Treatment, Soil Mode of Application, and Fertilization Treatment segments. The seed treatment segment is expected to hold the highest share in the global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market. In recent years, the increased use of synthetic fertilizers and various chemicals like pesticides and insecticides has caused a decline in soil quality. To combat this issue, many governments have introduced regulations in the agriculture sector, which are expected to have a positive impact on the seed treatment sector of biofertilizers. The soil application segment is expected to witness significant growth due to its ability to improve soil conditions and facilitate the absorption of essential minerals by plants. This segment also aids in the decomposition of organic substances in the soil, promoting soil mineralization and enhancing its cultivation properties. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the soil application segment market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizers market include Novozymes, UPL Limited, Premier Tech, Plant Health Care, Groundwork, Valent BioSciences, Agrotecnologías Naturales Atens, Lallemand Inc., AgriLife, Ezzy BioSciences, Privi Life Sciences, PHMS Technocare, Sikko Industries, Symbiom SRO, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Tainio Biologicals, and Vegalab. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizers Market . Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizers Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizers Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In April 2022 - Premier Tech Ltd acquired Northwoods Organics, a company based in the United States. The acquisition is expected to enable Premier Tech to enhance its presence in the US market by acquiring two peat bogs and a plant that packages horticultural goods.

- Premier Tech Ltd acquired Northwoods Organics, a company based in the United States. The acquisition is expected to enable Premier Tech to enhance its presence in the US market by acquiring two peat bogs and a plant that packages horticultural goods. In 2020 – Government of India declared that all farmers are required to purchase bio-fertilizers to encourage the use of natural nutrients and decrease the dependence on synthetic fertilizers.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Form, Type, Mode of Application, Application, Region Key Players Novozymes, UPL Limited, Premier Tech, Plant Health Care, Groundwork, Valent BioSciences, Agrotecnologías Naturales Atens, Lallemand Inc., AgriLife, Ezzy BioSciences, Privi Life Sciences, PHMS Technocare, Sikko Industries, Symbiom SRO, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Tainio Biologicals, Vegalab

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Type

Ectomycorrhiza

Endomycorrhiza

By Mode of Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Mode of Application

Fertilization Treatment

By Application

Agriculture

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Non-Agriculture

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662