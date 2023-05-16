Arka Announces the Shipping of the all-new PowerGazebo in the US with a Fully Commissioned Installation in California
Arka Energy launches PowerGazebo, for US customers. Initial deliveries start this month. Alpha Installation in Union City, CA completed.
The commercial availability of PowerGazebo in the US marks the beginning of a new segment in residential solar solutions. Going green has never been this elegant, simple & financially rewarding.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arka Energy, a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of lifestyle solar solutions, today announced the commercial availability of the PowerGazebo. Arka Energy will be shipping the product from its warehouse in Allen, TX. Installers in the United States can order the PowerGazebo starting today, and initial deliveries would start later this month. Arka Energy also announced the much-anticipated fully commissioned installation of the PowerGazebo in Union City, California.
— Surya Potharaju, CEO, Arka Energy
The PowerGazebo is a modern-day lifestyle solar solution offering an unparalleled outdoor living experience, allowing homeowners to “Go Solar, In Style.” The PowerGazebo product line compliments rooftop solar installations with attractive outdoor aesthetic ground mount solutions that helps maximize PV generation for homes. In addition, PowerGazebo helps installers meet the requirement of 100% energy usage offset on homes with limited solar-compatible rooftop space, service homeowners concerned about compromised curb appeal, or homes in need of increased PV capacity to supplement EV additions.
For homeowners, the PowerGazebo offers extended outdoor living space that increases the home value with unparalleled aesthetics and a lavish backyard upgrade. The PowerGazebo is an easy-to-assemble gazebo structure with a built-in high-performance PV system. With energy savings, increased home value, and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) incentives, PowerGazebo pays for itself. In addition, homeowners can take advantage of home equity loans or available solar financing on ARKA 360 platform to pay for the Powergazebo.
The PowerGazebo offers a stunning aesthetic look that would delight architects. With Arka’s proprietary PowerTile, a rugged glass-on-glass frameless PV module offering 77W of power with 14.5% power density, the PowerGazebo offers a jet-black PV array. Arka PowerTiles are certified to meet the UL 61730 and IEC 61215 industry-benchmark certifications in the United States market. PowerTiles, with their double glass construction and a 25-year warranty service, are shade tolerant and deliver better performance even under partially shaded conditions.
The PowerGazebo is available in four different configurations from 180 sq. ft. to 312 sq. ft., with PV capacity ranging from 2.4kWp to 4.3kWp. In addition, the PowerGazebo is built to withstand inclement weather conditions, such as heavy snow loads and wind speeds up to 120 miles per hour, duly tested by NRTL labs and certified. Furthermore, all PowerGazebo SKUs are equipped with an independent 120V circuit for recessed lighting and fans and a 15A GFCI power outlet for homeowners to connect speakers and entertainment devices.
"PowerGazebo answers the unmet need of having a complimentary ground mount solar solution for homeowners looking to maximize PV generation and offset 100% of their energy usage. With detailed installation manuals, and a fully vetted permitting structure, it's easy to install and commission," said Mike Thompson, President of Golden Bear Solar, a residential solar installation company in Los Gatos, CA.
“The PowerGazebo is designed to withstand 120mph winds and 30psf snow load. The PowerGazebo structure is coated with Zinc primer and an outdoor-rated powder coating, protecting against corrosion and the best appearance for the Gazebo.” said Bharat Malapareddy, Senior Director - Product Management at Arka Energy. “The PowerTiles are certified to UL 61730 and IEC 61215. The dual glass system and mounting methods allow it to withstand hails and can also be walked on. The PowerTiles come with a 25-year performance warranty with the best degradation rates, giving the homeowner a reliable solution.”
"Homeowners today are looking for differentiated, aesthetically pleasing, easy-to-install high-quality solar solutions," said Rajesh Manapat, Chief Operating Officer, Arka Energy. "Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all, ugly rooftop solar patchwork. Instead, consumers today want energy solutions that increase their home value, provide extended living space, and seamlessly blend into their landscape. The commercial availability of PowerGazebo is a testament to our commitment to delivering on our promise - Go Solar, In Style."
"The commercial availability of the Arka PowerGazebo in the United States marks the beginning of a new segment in residential solar solutions. Moving away from deploying conventional PV modules originally developed for utility and industry applications, Arka’s products deliver more than just energy savings for homeowners – they deliver increased home value, extended outdoor living spaces, and uncompromised aesthetics," said Surya Potharaju, CEO of Arka Energy. "Going green has never been this elegant, simple, and financially rewarding. We are looking for partners that believe in the power of innovation and share our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers."
Solar Installers in the United States can order the PowerGazebo starting today and join Arka's Value-Added Installer Partner (VIP) Program. The new PowerGazebo will also be on display at the RE+ Conference in Las Vegas, United States, September 11-14, 2023.
