Exclusive Brands Expands Cannabis Retail Footprint with Newest Location in Oxford, Michigan; Hits Milestone of 10 Stores Statewide

Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee to Host Grand Opening Event in Oxford on May 19-20

ANN ARBOR, MI, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the grand opening of its newest adult-use dispensary location in Oxford. The store will be the 10th retail location for Exclusive Brands, marking a significant milestone for the company's expansion in Michigan.

Located at 850 Glaspie St, Oxford, MI 48371, the new store will feature Exclusive's full house of iconic adult-use cannabis brands, including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Church Cannabis Co., Neno’s Naturals, Strain Kings, MKX, The 8th by White Boy Rick, FLAV, Packwoods, Breeze and more. Exclusive Brands has become one of the most recognized cannabis brands in Michigan, offering a wide range of products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. The company's commitment to quality and safety has made it a trusted source of cannabis products for Michigan consumers.

To celebrate the grand opening event on May 19-20, 2023, Exclusive Brands’ multi-day event will host vendors, fun games and prizes, and food on site. The store will also be offering a buy-one-get-one on all products in store.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion throughout Michigan with the opening of our Oxford location," said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. "We are excited to provide the Oxford community with the same high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service that Exclusive Brands is known for across the state.”

Exclusive Brands plans to expand on their retail footprint in Michigan in addition to their current list of ten locations. The new medical and recreational retail locations will be opening in cities, including Lapeer, in summer of 2023, with goals to open an additional distribution center to service the new markets.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ . Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a retail presence in multiple locations including the company’s flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive also houses a strong portfolio of premier cannabis brands including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno’s Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods and more. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan, setting the standard for premium cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market, with a portion of the fresh flower processed in our state-of-the-art lab for their exclusive line of Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence. Visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ to learn more.



