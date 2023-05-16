Telecom Cloud Market Projected to Hit USD 80.4 Billion at a 18.57% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Telecom Cloud Market is growing due to the faster service deployment and scalability Telecom cloud platforms' adaptability and affordability.

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Telecom Cloud Market by Services Model, by Deployment, by Application, Network, Data Storage, And Computing), Organization Size and By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030, Market to Capture a CAGR of 18.57% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 80.4 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)



Market Synopsis

The Telecom Cloud market refers to the cloud-based services and solutions that are used by the telecommunications industry for data storage, computing, networking, and other functions. These services are designed to improve the efficiency and flexibility of telecom operations, by providing a scalable and cost-effective platform for delivering services to customers. Telecom Cloud services are widely used by telecom operators, service providers, and enterprises that require reliable and efficient cloud-based solutions for their operations.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Telecom Cloud industry include

AT&T Inc

BT Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc

Telstra Corporation Ltd

Fortinet

Orange

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

VMWare

Cisco

Nokia

Ericsson

The Telecom Cloud market has a wide range of applications, including the delivery of voice, video, and data services, the management of network infrastructure, and the provision of value-added services to customers. Telecom Cloud services are also used for managing customer relationships, analyzing data, and improving the performance of telecom networks. Additionally, Telecom Cloud solutions are used for disaster recovery, backup, and storage, providing a secure and reliable platform for telecom operators and enterprises to store and access their data.

Telecom Cloud Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 80.4 Billion CAGR during 2023-2030 18.57% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Modernization of the information technology industry Key Market Dynamics Faster service deployment and scalability Telecom cloud platforms' adaptability and affordability

April 2021

Ericsson announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop cloud-based solutions for telecom operators. The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based technologies by telecom operators, by combining Ericsson's expertise in telecom operations with AWS's cloud infrastructure and services.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for reliable and efficient telecom services is one of the key factors driving the growth of the Telecom Cloud market. As more and more businesses and consumers rely on telecom services for their day-to-day operations, the need for robust and efficient cloud-based solutions is growing. Telecom operators and enterprises are turning to cloud-based solutions to improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of their services. Telecom Cloud solutions allow operators to scale their services quickly and efficiently, providing a flexible and cost-effective platform for delivering services to customers.

The growing trend of digitalization is also fueling market growth for Telecom Cloud solutions. As businesses and consumers increasingly rely on digital services and applications, telecom operators and service providers are looking to leverage cloud-based technologies to enhance their offerings and improve customer experiences. By adopting Telecom Cloud solutions, telecom operators can offer their customers a wide range of value-added services, such as analytics, automation, and personalization. These services enable operators to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market and to provide their customers with an enhanced user experience.

Market Restraints:

One of the key market restraints facing the Telecom Cloud market is concerns about data security, privacy, and compliance. Telecom operators and enterprises must comply with a variety of regulations and standards related to data protection and privacy, such as GDPR and HIPAA. The increasing volume of data being generated and stored in the cloud makes it more challenging to ensure the security and privacy of sensitive information. As a result, many organizations are hesitant to adopt Telecom Cloud solutions without adequate security and compliance measures in place.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Telecom Cloud market, with the increased demand for remote working and digital services driving the adoption of cloud-based solutions. The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of reliable and efficient telecom services, as businesses and individuals increasingly rely on these services to stay connected. In the post-COVID scenario, the Telecom Cloud market is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for digital services and the adoption of 5G networks.

Market Segmentation

By Services Model

The Services Model in the market includes Software-As-A-Service (SAAS), Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IAAS), and Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS).

By Deployment

The Deployment in the market includes Private, Public, And Hybrid.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Cloud Migration, Traffic Management, Network, Data Storage, And Computing.

Regional Insights

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the top three regions for the Telecom Cloud market, accounting for the largest share of the market. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market, driven by the high adoption of cloud-based technologies and the presence of several key players in the region.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of 5G networks and the growing demand for digital services in the region. Europe is expected to remain a key market, driven by the increasing focus on digitalization and the adoption of cloud-based solutions by telecom operators and enterprises.

