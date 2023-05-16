Auradine Raises $81 Million in Series A Financing for Next-Generation Web Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Funding led by Celesta Capital and Mayfield

Company driving disruptive solutions for scalable, secure and sustainable infrastructure

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auradine, a pioneer in web infrastructure solutions including blockchain, security and privacy, today announced that it has raised $81 million in its initial round of funding.

The Series A funding was led by Celesta Capital and Mayfield, with Sriram Viswanathan of Celesta and Navin Chaddha of Mayfield joining the Auradine board. Other investors included Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Cota Capital, DCVC, and Stanford University.

New technologies including Blockchain, AI and privacy are poised to make a multi-trillion-dollar impact on the global economy. A highly scalable, sustainable, and secure infrastructure is essential to enable this transformation. Auradine is developing disruptive infrastructure solutions leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as energy-efficient silicon, zero-knowledge proofs and AI to deliver an unmatched value proposition for decentralized applications.

Auradine was founded in 2022 by a world-class team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists with deep expertise in security, SaaS, semiconductors, and systems, from companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Marvell, Intel, Google and Wells Fargo. The team has a sustained track record of delivering market-leading products that have generated over $10 billion in revenues at multi-billion infrastructure companies and unicorns.

Auradine has also established a board of strategic advisors and investors, which includes senior industry leaders and founding members of Palo Alto Networks and Cavium. Further, the company has created a technology advisory board consisting of professors from UC Berkeley, University of Michigan and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who are at the forefront of research in security and privacy.

"With their unique vision and all-star team, we are confident Auradine will deliver important solutions in the race to unlock the full potential of decentralized applications and digitized assets," said Sriram Viswanathan, Founding Managing Partner, Celesta Capital. "We are thrilled to support Auradine as they pursue this incredible opportunity to power the future of blockchain and privacy – the progress they have already made is remarkable."

"The Auradine team of bold entrepreneurs are building a web infrastructure platform that will enable a new era of decentralized and distributed applications," said Navin Chaddha, Managing Director, Mayfield. "We are excited to serve as inception investor on their journey to leverage AI, blockchain, and privacy technologies to help create an industry leader."

"We are delighted to receive the support of top-tier investors who share our vision and passion for building the web infrastructure of the future," said Rajiv Khemani, Co-founder and CEO of Auradine. "With this funding, we will accelerate our development and go-to-market efforts to deliver breakthrough solutions."

About Auradine

Auradine is a pioneer in web infrastructure solutions including blockchain, privacy and AI. The company is building breakthrough software, hardware and cloud solutions to enable a highly scalable, sustainable and secure infrastructure. Auradine was founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists with deep expertise and proven track record insecurity, SaaS, semiconductors, and systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.auradine.com.

Media Contact:

Sanjay Gupta

media@auradine.com