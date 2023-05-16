Pianist Alexei Tartakovsky to Perform at the Kaufman Music Center, Merkin Hall

Alexei Tartakovsky (photo credit: Wojciech Grzedzinski) Alexei Tartakovsky (photo credit: Wojciech Grzedzinski)

Star pianist Alexei Tartakovsky is set to perform at the legendary Merkin Hall in New York City on Friday, June 9th, 2023.

Laureate of the 2021 International Beethoven Competition in Bonn, Germany, Russian-American pianist Alexei Tartakovsky has been called a “fantastic musician and pianist”” — Martha Argerich