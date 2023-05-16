Exploring High-Performance Computing Market: Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing emphasis on hybrid HPC systems is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 42.00 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trend – Increasing demand for commercial process simplification ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High Performance Computing (HPC) market size reached USD 42.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on hybrid HPC systems is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Enterprises are emphasizing hybrid HPC solutions due to increasing need for HPC solutions and technological advancements. Information Technology (IT) teams are working hard to find a balance between cloud and on-premises HPC solutions. On-premises HPC resources are being scaled out as needed by enterprises, and simultaneously, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) are offering turn-key HPC solution settings geared to organizations’ unique workload demands. A hybrid HPC solution improves efficiency, and also addresses security and privacy concerns while lowering maintenance costs. Therefore, growing emphasis on hybrid HPC solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for revenue growth of the global HPC market.

The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources. The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the High Performance Computing market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the High Performance Computing market’s growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the ‘Global High Performance Computing Market’ research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the High Performance Computing industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of high-performance computing across various industries is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

On-premises segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing emphasis placed by governments of various countries on safeguarding sensitive national defense data.

Healthcare segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. HPC technologies provide the computing capacity required for applications and aid in addressing difficulties in healthcare and life sciences industries, which is expected to increase their adoption further in the healthcare industry and thus, drive revenue growth of this segment.

In March 2022, Excelero, a Tel Aviv-based provider of high-performance software-defined storage, joined Nvidia Corporation. The company's engineering team, which includes seasoned co-founders with decades of experience in HPC, storage, and networking, has extensive expertise in block storage used by major organizations in storage-area networks.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a considerably rapid revenue growth rate in the global HPC market over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of high-performance computing equipment for scientific research and weather forecasting.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Atos SE, and Amazon Web Services

Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Servers

Storage

Networking Device

Software

Services

Design & Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Gaming

Transportation

Retail

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

