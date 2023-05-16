Sexual Wellness Market Growth Report - Reach $81.39Bn at 6.7% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Based on pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. The capsules segment is projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021, and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the sexual wellness market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Sexual Wellness Market Trend Report, Size, Share, Growth Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Product, and Distribution Channel, Application”, the global market is expected to reach USD 81,394.49 million by 2028 from USD 51,924.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018838





The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some life-changing interruptions in people’s lives, which have changed sexual priorities in such a way that even delimiting appropriate sexual well-being timeframes has become challenging. There might be resource constraints to monitoring that requires a multidimensional measure, and political resistance to giving prominence to sexual wellbeing alongside risk-focused outcomes.

Based on pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. The capsules segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By non-pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into sex toys , condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others. The sex toys segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the sexual wellness market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online distribution, mass merchandize, and hospitals pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the sexual wellness market is categorized into erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment, premature ejaculation treatment, low libido treatment, orgasmic dysfunction treatment, and others.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National AIDS Control Organization are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the sexual wellness market





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Sexual Wellness Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018838





Global Sexual Wellness Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 51,924.43 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 81,394.49 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 168 No. of Tables 143 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Product, Distribution Channel, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Lovehoney Group Ltd., LELO, Topco Sales, Church & Dwight, Inc., TENGA Co., Ltd., LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE PTE LTD, FUN FACTORY GmbH, HLL Lifecare Limited7, Bayer AG, Pfizer





Browse key market insights spread across 168 pages with 143 list of tables & 89 list of figures from the report, "Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pharmaceutical Product (Capsules, Tablets, Oral Liquids, and Sprays), Non-Pharmaceutical Product (Sex Toys, Condoms, Intrauterine Devices, Contraceptive Implants, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Mass Merchandize, and Hospitals Pharmacies) Application (Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Treatment, Premature Ejaculation Treatment, Low Libido Improvement, Orgasmic Dysfunction Treatment, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/sexual-wellness-market





Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases Fuels Global Sexual Wellness Market Growth:

STDs have a major impact on sexual and reproductive health worldwide. As per the WHO, more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide. Moreover, ~376 million new infections with chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis are reported yearly. Condoms and diaphragms provide a certain level of protection from bacterial and viral infections.



Growing awareness through government initiatives and sex education programs to curb the spread of STDs is expected to fuel the growth of the sexual wellness market players in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing research on women's condoms is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. Women have limited options to adopt to gain protection against HIV, and they need better alternatives such as female condoms rather than being dependent on their partners.

In 2021 , North America dominated the global sexual wellness market. The market growth in the region is driven by the increasing burden of sexual diseases, increasing launches of products, and R&D Activities to develop advanced sexual wellness products. Governments in this region are taking initiatives to raise awareness about the use of contraceptives among the young generation to control the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). US federal government has taken steps to boost the availability of contraception and make the mandate of health insurance coverage.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Sex Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Condom Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Contraceptives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutic Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Personal Lubricants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: