Altera) Altera Consolidated CORRECT INFORMATION Net cash flows from operating activities 592 40 632 Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 420 33 453 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED Net cash flows from operating activities 536 96 632 Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 393 60 453

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:





Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 632 498 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (3 ) (2 ) Interest paid on other facilities (26 ) (10 ) Credit facility transaction costs (2 ) (1 ) Payments of lease obligations (25 ) (22 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (39 ) (27 ) Property and equipment purchased (10 ) (8 ) Interest and dividends received 1 0 529 429 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (76 ) (105 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 453 324 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.









