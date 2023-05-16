UPDATE -- Molson Coors Beverage Company secures multi-year partnership with BC Place, BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Through the partnership, Molson has secured beer pouring rights at BC Place and becomes the Official and Exclusive Beer Partner for BC Place and the BC Lions. Granville Island Brewing becomes Official Craft Beer Partner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC

“We’re proud to be working with BC Place, as well as creating impactful partnerships with both the BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC teams,” says Brian Collins, Director of Partnerships & Events for Molson Coors Beverage Company. “This partnership provides a great opportunity to place the Molson Coors portfolio at the heart of the moments where British Columbians are celebrating together and cheering on the Lions and the Whitecaps FC.





The partnership marks the return of Molson Coors to BC Place following their previous partnership in 2009. As Official and Exclusive Beer Partner, Coors Light & Hop Valley IPA will be the lead brands for BC Lions and a variety of other Molson Coors products will be available for fans to purchase throughout BC Place. Granville Island will serve as lead craft brand for Whitecaps FC as the Official Craft Beer Partner.

“At BC Place, we strive to offer an all-round, best-in-class experience, and of course beverage options are a major part of that for many guests,” says Chris May, General Manager of BC Place. “We are excited to welcome Molson Coors and their products into our venue, and we are proud to have collaborated with both the BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a special form of collective partnership that is not typically seen in our industry.”

Vancouverites got their first glimpse of the partnerships when Molson Coors products became available at Vancouver Whitecaps FC home games in early May. As the BC Lions kick off the 2023 season, their fans will be greeted with the new Molson Coors options and concert goers will have access to concessions with a roster of Molson Coors products.

“We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Molson Coors, a company that shares our passion for football and our commitment to the province of British Columbia,” said Duane Vienneau, President of the BC Lions. “As we continue to build a winning team on and off the field, we know that partnering with a trusted and respected brand like Molson Coors will help us achieve our goals. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial relationship that will enhance the game day experience for our fans.”

This partnership highlights Molson Coors’ commitment to the BC region, specifically the Lower Mainland as BC Place is the company’s most significant venue partnership.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries Molson Coors Beverage Company has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Original, Blue Moon Belgian White, Vizzy, Coors Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Madri, Miller High Life and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

About BC Place

As the largest multipurpose venue of its kind in Western Canada, BC Place provides a spectacular home for international, professional and amateur sport, entertainment, commerce, cultural experiences and community gatherings for the benefit of all British Columbians.

BC Place is a part of BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), a Provincial Crown Corporation of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport.

