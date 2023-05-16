Digital Workplace Market Growing at 21.3% CAGR by 2030 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Digital Workplace Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for remote working from workforces to assert work-life balance

Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces and rising demand for desktop-as-a-service are some key factors driving global digital workplace market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period.

The report covers historical revenue and sales volume, and the data is further validated to provide a forecast market estimation of the market size and sales numbers for key regions along with types and end-user applications. Moreover, the report also includes macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies pertaining to the digital workplace industry for evaluation and predictive analysis. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with the product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The service segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of professional and managed services among large enterprises is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of digital workforce solutions and services to provide workforce with a better working environment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing SaaS service, remote working and BYOD trends in the IT & telecom industry resulting in increasing implementation of digital workplace in these sectors.

Factors such as increasing implementation of digital workplace across SMEs and large enterprises in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In March 2020, Citrix Systems, Inc. partnered with A2K Partners LLC and introduced innovative solutions based on Citrix’s workspace technology. Such solutions were developed to provide suddenly remote business continuity services to businesses that required to meet immediate remote workforce needs.

The leading contenders in the global Digital Workplace market are listed below:

HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co, Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation

Digital Workplace Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook of the Digital Workplace Market

The global Digital Workplace market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Digital Workplace market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Browse The Full Digital Workplace Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-workplace-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

