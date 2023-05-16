Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,202 in the last 365 days.

Mid-term reviews of Politburo, Secretariat discussed by Party Central Committee

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI — The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee discussed a mid-term report reviewing the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and on some focal tasks until the end of the Party’s 2021-2026 tenure on the second working day of its mid-term meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The committee also looked into the self-performance reviews of the members of the Politburo and the Secretariat in the 13th tenure.

Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on behalf of the Politburo, chaired the discussion.

The mid-term meeting, opened on May 15 and scheduled to last until May 17, is set to cast a vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Politburo and Secretariat, and consider other important matters.

Participants will analyse the new situation with both opportunities and challenges to put forth policies and decisions for the last half of the term.

They will also review and roll out decisions on various issues of great significance to the completion of the political tasks of the 13th Party Central Committee from now to the end of the term. — VNS

You just read:

Mid-term reviews of Politburo, Secretariat discussed by Party Central Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more