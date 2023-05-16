Mid-term reviews of Politburo, Secretariat discussed by Party Central Committee

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI — The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee discussed a mid-term report reviewing the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and on some focal tasks until the end of the Party’s 2021-2026 tenure on the second working day of its mid-term meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The committee also looked into the self-performance reviews of the members of the Politburo and the Secretariat in the 13th tenure.

Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on behalf of the Politburo, chaired the discussion.

The mid-term meeting, opened on May 15 and scheduled to last until May 17, is set to cast a vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Politburo and Secretariat, and consider other important matters.

Participants will analyse the new situation with both opportunities and challenges to put forth policies and decisions for the last half of the term.

They will also review and roll out decisions on various issues of great significance to the completion of the political tasks of the 13th Party Central Committee from now to the end of the term. — VNS