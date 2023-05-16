Immune Health Supplements Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 155 Billion by 2032, With CAGR of 10.6% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Immune Health Supplements Market- insightSLICE

The immune health supplement market size was estimated to be US$ 56 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 155 Billion by 2032.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The immune system of the body is significantly strengthened by immune health dietary supplements, which also help to protect against numerous infectious illnesses. Numerous studies have demonstrated a clear link between diabetes and the development of chronic illnesses. Infectious risk for diseases is also increased in the current era. As a result, diabetes people are becoming more interested in taking vitamins to boost their immune systems, which can be quite helpful in the fight against infectious diseases.

Significant Growth of the Immune Health Supplements Market:

The global immune health supplement market size was estimated to be US$ 56 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 155 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.6%. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in demand for dietary supplements such as minerals, vitamins, medicinal stuff, and microorganisms for strengthening immunity. People across the world are now becoming aware of their immune health and general immunity against viral diseases. The market for immune health supplements has grown as a result of the aging population's expansion and adults' increasing knowledge of the need to strengthen their bodies defences. This has helped the industry expand.

Healthcare has undergone an important change in the global industry, moving from curative practices to preventive administration, rendering this a key driver of market growth. The market under study is projected to benefit from consumers' growing desire for nutritional products as a means of containing rising healthcare expenses. Revenue of health supplements is anticipated to rise as a result of novel delivery modalities, evidence-based support for the claims, and improved consumer understanding.

On the other hand, manufacturers have adopted a personalized approach to medicine by purchasing preventative products and services to address gastrointestinal as well as more straightforward metabolic problems as a result of shifting customer preferences around the world. In addition, due to greater average private medical costs, healthcare expenditures are significantly higher in nations like the United States. Consumer appetite for health supplements has increased as a result of these trends, which have led customers to choose alternatives.

Impact of Coronavirus on The Immune Health Supplements Market:

The prevalence of the coronavirus has greatly raised consumer interest in high-quality nutritional supplements for the health of their immune systems. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, consumer interest in products that improve immunity has increased. In light of this fatal coronavirus disease, customer understanding of immunological health is projected to rise. This, together with manufacturers' strategic product development efforts, is what is anticipated to drive market expansion in the years after COVID-19. In comparison to earlier levels, the global epidemic additionally raised the number of consumers for products that promote immunity worldwide. Additionally, there appears to be a global movement in priority towards greater immunological health, this has contributed to market expansion.

The mineral and vitamin supplements category topped the marketplace and contributed to the biggest revenue amounting to 64.5% in 2020. Increasing demand for vitamins amongst individuals around the globe to boost overall immunity is boosting the segment. Vitamins C, D, and B complex, vitamin supplements, and micronutrients like selenium and zinc, which strengthen the immune system, have been shown to have numerous health benefits and are widely available, which is driving the segment's rise. about the course of the projected period, the herbal supplement market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 12.0%. The segment is being driven by a strong preference among people to use medicinal products rather than nutraceuticals to boost the body's immune health without adverse effects.

Regional Growth Forecast:

The market had been dominated by North America in 2021, which also had the highest percentage of revenue at 37.1%. The variables that are expected to drive regional expansion in the immune health supplements market during the projected decades are the greatest immune health supplement customer base and rising awareness among consumers. Additionally, there is currently a trend among common citizens of America to purchase preventive supplements which can fuel market expansion in the USA.

The market is anticipated to see the quickest Growth of 12.8% in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Over the upcoming years, it is projected that rising average incomes and an expanding customer base in Asian nations like India, China, and South Korea would fuel consumer interest in immune support supplements in these areas. Additionally, greater incomes per capita in European nations including the U.K., Germany, and France as well as rising spending on healthcare items are predicted. The main reason predicted to drive the biggest market expansion in this part of the world is the consumption of supplements by people there to boost immune health.

Corporate Strategies and Leading Companies:

The key individuals of the global immune health supplements market are Bayer AG, NOW Foods, EuroPharma Inc., Vital Nutrients, USANA Health Sciences, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Nutramax Laboratories, Alticor Inc. (Amway), Danisco A/S, Kerry Group, Glanbia, Plc, Cellderm Technologies Inc., Seroyal International Inc., and NutriGold Inc among many others.

To meet the growing demand for immunity-boosting dietary supplements, multiple manufacturers have recently doubled their production capacity. To draw customers, producers are also making greater investments in the creation of novel immune health products. An Australian company, Swisse Health, released an Immunological Support Jelly in 2019 with an Orange Passionfruit flavor that incorporates Zinc, Elderberry, Selenium, Mango, and Manuka Honey to support healthy immune function properly.

Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Herbal Botanical Extracts

• Prebiotics

• Amino Acids

• Omega 3-fatty acids

• Others

By Form Type

• Soft Gels/Capsules

• Tablets

• Powder

• Liquids

• Others

By Source Type

• Plant-Based

• Animal-Based

By Distribution Channel Type

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Online Stores

• Specialty Store

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

