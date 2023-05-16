Chromatography Resins Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Surging demand for chromatography resins in the drug development process is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Chromatography Resins Market Size – USD 1,854.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for green chromatography” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.

This report gives Chromatography Resins Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Chromatography Resins market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global Chromatography Resins market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WR Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, Danaher entered into an agreement with Sartorius Stedim Biotech to divest its three life sciences tools businesses for worth about USD 750.0 million. As per the agreement, Sartorius would acquire chromatography hardware & resins, label-free biomolecular characterization, and microcarriers & particle validation standards businesses of Danaher.

Synthetic resins are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.2% in the forecast period, owing to its growing demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage industry. These resins find extensive usage in ion-exchange chromatography.

Multimodal technology involves deploying two or more separation modes and usually combines hydrophobic interactions and ion-exchange methods to realize sensitivity and selectivity. Automated multi is emerging as a promising technology in improving reproduction and reproducibility and allows complex purification to be done in a shorter time.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% in the forecast period attributed to a growing emphasis on developing generic drugs and the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic Media

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Ion Exchange

 Hydrophobic Interaction

 Affinity

 Size Exclusion

 Multimodal

 Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Drug Discovery

Drug Production

 Food & Beverage

 Water & Environmental Agencies

 Others



The Global Chromatography Resins Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. The global Chromatography Resins Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2027. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Regions Covered in the Chromatography Resins Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Chromatography Resins market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

