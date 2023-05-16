BigPanda Names Sun Lee Chief Marketing Officer

Former SurveyMonkey, Pure Storage and Sisu Marketing Leader Brings Impressive Track Record and Unique Expertise to Help BigPanda Through Its Next Era of Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc. , the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it has named Sun Lee chief marketing officer, reporting to co-founder and chief executive officer Assaf Resnick. Lee was most recently chief marketing officer at the decision intelligence company Sisu and will lead BigPanda’s marketing efforts as the company builds on its impressive growth trajectory.



“Sun’s experience executing innovative marketing plans across technology companies of varying sizes combined with her fresh perspective has the entire company extremely excited,” Resnick said. “Her creativity and astute grasp of what drives successful marketing programs are exactly what we need to bring BigPanda to the next level. She’s also an excellent fit with the culture we have built, and I can’t wait to see her work her marketing magic first-hand.”

“Joining a company that helps solve an existing and widespread pain in the marketplace was particularly attractive to me, as was the fact that the market has plenty of opportunities for future growth,” Lee said. “The other main reason I joined was the people — decision-making can be difficult for startups and growth-stage businesses because of the number of changes they experience, so it's important to learn how to execute as a team. In that vein, BigPanda's clear desire to iterate together as a team was very refreshing."

A Proven Marketing Leader

Lee’s impressive credentials include her most recent role as chief marketing officer at Sisu Data, where she built a highly successful marketing team and helped the business reimagine its branding and messaging. Before Sisu, she was vice president of global campaign, partner and digital marketing at Pure Storage. Previously, she spent more than four years at SurveyMonkey, ultimately leading the company’s rebrand and successful IPO in 2018.

Lee holds a BFA from the Art Center College of Design and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business. She also currently serves as an advisor to Gyaan.

About BigPanda

BigPanda Inc. enables its customers to organize and mobilize the world’s DevOps and ITOps data. BigPanda’s Incident Intelligence and Automation platform, powered by AIOps, empowers some of the world's largest brands to keep business running, prevent service outages, and improve incident management to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. BigPanda’s platform is critical for organizations across industries and for enterprises of all sizes, from small and medium to Fortune 500 companies, to power their digital services. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

