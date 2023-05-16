Sezzle Launches New Pay-in-2 “Buy Now, Pay Later” Product

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a purpose-driven installment payment platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Pay-in-2 product, which will provide shoppers more choices at time of payment.

The new Pay-in-2 product will give consumers more flexibility while providing a responsible way to pay over time. Shoppers will be able to pay 50% down at the time of purchase and the remaining 50% two weeks later.

The Pay-in-2 product will allow Sezzle’s offerings to expand to new categories, including grocery, monthly subscriptions, and other higher frequency categories where splitting into two payments is more sensible than splitting into four payments over six weeks. Offering multiple payment solutions from Sezzle leads to higher approval rates and increased shopper conversions.

With the launch of Pay-in-2, Sezzle now offers a full suite of payment options that provides a solution for consumers at every price point. In addition to Pay-in-2, Sezzle offers consumers the ability to Pay-in-4 over six weeks, or in monthly installments up to 48 months. Sezzle is the only BNPL provider to offer all of these payment options in North America.

Like Sezzle’s Pay-in-4 solution, Sezzle’s new Pay-in-2 product will allow consumers an opportunity to build their credit scores if they opt-in to Sezzle Up, Sezzle’s credit-builder feature. With the goal of financially empowering the next generation and providing a responsible way to pay, Sezzle reports shoppers’ payment history to the three major credit bureaus, if they have opted-in to the Sezzle Up credit reporting program.

“We are excited to launch the Pay-in-2 product and offer our customers a new option,” said Charlie Youakim, CEO and Co-Founder of Sezzle. “Many consumers get paid every two weeks and we believe giving shoppers this option will allow them to better manage their budgets. Concurrently, for merchants, offering Pay-in-2 should lead to higher approval rates and increased shopper conversions. It’s a win-win.”

Merchants that offer Sezzle will seamlessly have the new Pay-in-2 product enabled through their existing Sezzle integration. There is no additional action required by merchants to begin offering Pay-in-2 to their customers.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation, fintech on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions for cart sizes up to $15,000 at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers sign-up, credit decisions are instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer either elects to opt-in to a credit-building program, Sezzle Up , or elects to purchase through one of our long-term installment partners.

Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

