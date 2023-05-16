Applied Systems Launches Latest Commercial Lines Quoting Application

Solution simplifies the small business commercial lines quoting process for Canadian brokers

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced the launch of their new commercial lines quoting solution for Canadian brokers. With the application, brokers can follow a single workflow on a new modern user interface to request quotes from multiple markets and efficiently review the quotes. This solution is transformative by allowing brokers to exceed customer expectations for service and in turn, highlight their value and professionalism as an insurance broker through the provision of choice and advice.

As part of Applied Policy Works, the small commercial quoting application will automate the commercial quoting experience and provide a consistent quoting experience for more than 200 business categories across Canada’s top Commercial insurers. Certified at the top Level III by CSIO, this solution supports direct API rating and produces digital submissions that provide real-time multi-insurer quote responses. Brokers can make multiple market submissions digitally, or by email for markets and insurers not yet offering real-time digital quoting. Brokers who market small commercial lines can direct digital quote requests to a comprehensive and growing panel of insurers including Northbridge, Wawanesa, Economical, Travelers, L’Unique, Edge Mutual, Four Points Insurance, and Halwell Mutual.

“Right now, brokers and insurers are overwhelmed by the inefficient and time-consuming process of requesting quotes and communicating with multiple insurers for small business commercial line policies and quite frankly, small business owners do not have the time to spend chasing multiple quotes or following up on the status of their inquiry,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “Applied has standardized personal lines quoting for years and has taken this expertise to innovate using industry data standards to create our next generation commercial solution. Activities which typically take hours or even days can now be completed in minutes, freeing up brokers to focus on their customers and other important elements of running their business.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

