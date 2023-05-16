Imperial Petroleum Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMPP) today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



The letter noted that, as a result of the closing bid price of the Company's common stock having been at $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive trading days, from April 28, 2023 through May 11, 2023, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twelve vessels; five M.R. product tankers, one Aframax oil tanker, two Suezmax tankers and four Handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 808,000 deadweight tons (dwt). IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

