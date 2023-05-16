Transparent Efficiency : Navigating the Supply Chain of Glass Logistics

Glass logistics Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Glass logistics Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. Glass logistics refers to the transportation and storage of glass as well as value-added services (VAS) provided by logistic companies to glass manufacturers such as packaging, tracking, glass cutting, and other IT-related services. The global glass market is expanding significantly due to the increase in demand for glass in different industries such as construction, automotive, and solar energy. Glass has seen increased application in a variety of sectors in recent years. For example, flat glass is used in the automotive, construction, and solar industries and container glass is used in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. The increase in use of toughened glass in automobile windshields has driven the growth of the flat glass market. Thus, this higher consumption is expected to drive the growth in the glass logistics industry during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Companies in the glass transportation market are implementing innovative technologies to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs. The blockchain logistics system is one of these technologies. A blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that can securely and permanently record transactions between parties. Blockchain eliminates the need for intermediaries who were previously required to functions trusted third parties to verify, record, and coordinate transactions by ‘sharing’ databases between multiple parties. Thus, the use of blockchain in the glass logistics industry will make the transportation of glass more transparent and efficient.

The system can seamlessly integrate technology to facilitate transportation, checkout, and transportation details to assists the industry run smoothly. Blockchain applications for logistics can provide energy, financial and environmental advantages. Furthermore, blockchain can save costs by supporting more agile, more automated, and error-free processes. It not only improves the visibility and predictability of logistics operations, but it can also accelerate the physical flow of glass. The implementation of blockchain technology in the glass logistics industry will have a significant impact. The increasing use of these advanced technologies will allow for better structure operations and will drive market growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

●Surge in expansion in glass production facilities across the globe drives the growth of the global glass logistics market.

●Stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and shortage of skilled truck drivers, as road transportation is the major segment of the glass logistics industry hinder the growth of the global glass logistics market.

●Growth of the glass industry across the world provides lucrative opportunities for the global glass logistics market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Flow

Materials Handling

Production

Packaging

Inventory

Transportation

Warehousing

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Logistics of Industry

Construction Logistics

Agricultural Logistics

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 – Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation, VAN HUËT, Nijman/Zeetank, Lannutti Spa, Auto glass logistics, Saint-Gobain Glass Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, AGC Inc., Emons Group, Bonded Logistics Inc, sedak GmbH & Co. KG, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh