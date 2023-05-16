Metal Foam Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide Research by Emergen Research

Increasing demand for metal foams in anti-intrusion bars and heat exchangers are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Metal Foam Market Size – USD 93.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research The metal foam market is experiencing significant growth and is poised for further expansion in the coming years. Metal foam, also known as metallic foam or foam metal, is a lightweight and porous material with a cellular structure composed of metal. This innovative material has gained traction across various industries due to its unique properties and wide range of applications.

An overview of the metal foam market reveals its diverse applications in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, construction, energy, and defense. Metal foam offers excellent energy absorption capabilities, thermal conductivity, sound absorption, and high strength-to-weight ratio. These properties make it ideal for use in crash absorption structures, heat exchangers, acoustic insulation, and lightweight structural components.

The Metal Foam Market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like ERG Aerospace, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Mott, Ultramet, Alantum, Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., and American Elements. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Metal Foam Market devices for a range of Application Outlook including Heat Exchangers, Anti-intrusion Bars, Energy Absorbers

Top Metal Foam Market Companies in Worldwide:

ERG Aerospace:

ERG Aerospace is a leading manufacturer of open-cell metal foams. Their metal foam products find applications in industries such as aerospace, defense, and energy, offering lightweight and high-performance solutions.

CYMAT Technologies Ltd.:

CYMAT Technologies specializes in the production of aluminum foam products. Their proprietary technology enables the manufacturing of high-quality, low-density aluminum foam with excellent energy absorption properties.

Mott:

Mott is a global provider of porous metal solutions, including metal foam. Their metal foam products are used in a wide range of applications, such as filtration, flow control, and heat transfer, offering enhanced performance and efficiency.

Ultramet:

Ultramet is known for its expertise in advanced materials, including metal foams. They offer various metal foam products with tailored properties for specific applications, such as thermal management, structural components, and catalyst supports.

Alantum:

Alantum is a leading manufacturer of metal foam and metal foam-based products. Their metal foam solutions find applications in industries such as automotive, construction, and industrial equpment, offering lightweight, high-strength, and energy-absorbing capabilities.

Havel Metal Foam GmbH:

Havel Metal Foam specializes in the production of aluminum and copper foam materials. Their metal foam products are utilized in diverse applications, including lightweight structures, heat exchangers, and impact absorption systems.

Mayser GmbH & Co KG:

Mayser is a manufacturer of metal foam-based products for safety and protective applications. Their metal foam solutions are used in areas such as automotive, sportswear, and industrial safety, providing enhanced impact protection and energy absorption.

Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH:

Pohltec Metalfoam is a supplier of aluminum and stainless steel foam materials. Their metal foam products are utilized in various industries, such as automotive, architecture, and energy, offering lightweight, acoustic, and thermal management solutions.

Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co.:

Liaoning Rontec specializes in the production of aluminum and magnesium foam materials. Their metal foam products are used in industries such as transportation, electronics, and packaging, providing lightweight and energy-absorbing solutions.

American Elements:

American Elements is a global manufacturer and supplier of metal foam products. They offer a wide range of metal foam materials, including aluminum, titanium, nickel, and copper, catering to industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense.

Future Growth :

Increasing Demand in Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Growing Adoption in Energy and Construction Sectors

Expansion of Industrial Applications

Advancements in Manufacturing Techniques

Increasing R&D Investments

the metal foam market is expected to witness substantial growth in the future. The demand from automotive, aerospace, energy, and construction industries, coupled with advancements in manufacturing techniques and increasing R&D investments, will propel the market forward. As metal foam finds applications in a broader range of industries and its manufacturing processes become more efficient, the market is poised for significant expansion and innovation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global metal foam market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aluminum

Copper

Titanium

Zinc

Nickel

Product Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Heat Exchangers

Anti-intrusion Bars

Energy Absorbers

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-medical

Industrial

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

