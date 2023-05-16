Video Content Analytics Market Leaders : Exploring the Top 10 Key Companies in worldwide Research by Emergen Research

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.

The video content analytics market is witnessing substantial growth and is poised for further expansion in the coming years. Video content analytics, also known as VCA, involves the use of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to analyze and extract meaningful insights from video footage. This technology has gained significant traction across various industries, including security and surveillance, retail, transportation, and healthcare.

One of the key drivers of the video content analytics market is the increasing need for enhanced security and safety measures. Organizations and institutions are increasingly deploying video surveillance systems to monitor their premises and identify potential security threats. Video content analytics enables automated monitoring and real-time analysis of video feeds, allowing for quick detection of suspicious activities, intrusions, or unauthorized access.

The Video Content Analytics Market is a rapidly growing industry with several key players. Companies like Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology. are at the forefront of innovation in this field. They are developing Video Content Analytics Market devices for a range of Application Outlook including Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, People/Crowd Counting, Facial Recognition, Traffic Monitoring

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

Axis Communications:

Axis Communications is a Swedish company specializing in network video surveillance solutions. They provide a wide range of products including IP cameras, video encoders, and video management software, aimed at enhancing security and surveillance capabilities.

Honeywell:

Honeywell is a multinational conglomerate that offers a diverse range of products and services across various industries. In the context of video content analytics, Honeywell provides advanced video surveillance systems and analytics software, enabling organizations to monitor and analyze video data for security and operational purposes.

Cisco:

Cisco is a global technology company known for its networking and communications solutions. In the video content analytics space, Cisco offers video surveillance products and software that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced analytics and insights.

IBM:

IBM is a renowned technology company that provides a range of solutions and services, including video content analytics. Their video analytics offerings leverage AI and machine learning capabilities to extract valuable insights from video data, enabling organizations to enhance security, improve operations, and make data-driven decisions.

Huawei:

Huawei is a leading provider of telecommunications and networking equipment. They offer video surveillance solutions that incorporate video content analytics capabilities, enabling intelligent video analysis for security and operational optimization.

Avigilon:

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, specializes in advanced video surveillance and analytics solutions. Their portfolio includes high-definition cameras, video management software, and advanced video analytics technology for various applications, including security and business intelligence.

Intellivision:

Intellivision is a provider of intelligent video analytics solutions. Their technology focuses on real-time video analysis for security, safety, and business intelligence purposes, offering features such as people counting, object tracking, and perimeter protection.

Aventura Systems:

Aventura Systems is a provider of video surveillance and analytics solutions for security and operational optimization. Their offerings include advanced video analytics software that enables proactive threat detection, video search capabilities, and integration with other security systems.

Intelligent Security Systems:

Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) specializes in video management and video analytics solutions. Their comprehensive platform incorporates advanced video analytics capabilities, enabling intelligent event detection, facial recognition, and behavior analysis.

Gorilla Technology:

Gorilla Technology is a company that offers video analytics and AI solutions. Their technology focuses on real-time video analysis, enabling applications such as video search, facial recognition, and anomaly detection for enhanced security and operational efficiency.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Security

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Growing Awareness of Business Intelligence

Integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing

Adoption of Smart City Initiatives

Technological Convergence and Integration

the video content analytics market is expected to experience significant growth in the future. Factors such as the increasing demand for enhanced security, advancements in AI and ML technologies, and the adoption of smart city initiatives contribute to its expansion. As organizations recognize the value of video data for security, operational optimization, and business intelligence, the demand for video content analytics solutions is likely to rise, propelling the market forward.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Traffic Monitoring

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Critical Infrastructure

BFSI

City Surveillance

Defense and Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Traffic Management

Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Construction)

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

