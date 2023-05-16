Premixed Cocktails Market Is Expected To Reach USD 2,509.03 Million By 2030.

Reports And Data

The global premixed cocktails market size was USD 891.69 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premixed Cocktails Market Overview

The global market size of premixed cocktails was USD 891.69 Million in 2022 and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% throughout the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers, which has resulted in a preference shift towards beverages with lower alcohol content. Additionally, there is a rising demand for Ready-To-Drink (RTD) premixed spirits.

The implementation of government programs and campaigns aimed at reducing alcohol consumption is another contributing factor to the rise in non-alcoholic beverage consumption. An example of this is the "Dry January Campaign" conducted by Sussex University, which attracted significant interest from health-conscious millennials and Generation Y individuals. As a result, many individuals have made a conscious decision to reduce their alcohol consumption in the future. In the United Kingdom, for instance, only 16% of individuals over the age of 35 prefer mocktails over cocktails, whereas 46% of those under the age of 35 do. Furthermore, approximately one-third of individuals aged 16 to 35 claim to abstain from consuming any alcohol. These factors have led to a significant demand for non-alcoholic premixed cocktails.

Premixed Cocktails Market Segments

The base year for estimation is 2022, and the historical data considered for analysis covers the years 2020 and 2021. The forecast period spans from 2022 to 2030. The quantitative units used to measure the market's performance are in USD Million.

The CAGR from 2022 to 2030 reflects the expected compound annual growth rate of the market during this period. The report provides comprehensive coverage, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and trends.

The market segments covered in the report include Type Outlook, Flavors Outlook, Packaging Outlook, Distribution Channel Outlook, and Regional Outlook. These segments allow for a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and provide insights into various aspects of the premixed cocktails industry.

Overall, the premixed cocktails market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as shifting consumer preferences towards low-alcohol content beverages, increasing health consciousness, and the rising demand for Ready-To-Drink (RTD) premixed spirits.

Premixed Cocktails Market: Strategic Developments

The premixed cocktails market has witnessed several strategic developments aimed at enhancing growth, expanding market reach, and catering to evolving consumer demands. Key players in the industry have implemented various strategies to gain a competitive edge and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Some notable strategic developments in the premixed cocktails market include:

1. Product Innovation and Portfolio Expansion: Companies have been actively focused on innovating their product offerings and expanding their portfolios to meet the diverse preferences of consumers. This includes the introduction of new flavors, unique combinations, and premium ingredients to enhance the overall taste and quality of premixed cocktails.

2. Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration among industry players, including premixed cocktail manufacturers, spirits brands, and beverage distributors, has become increasingly common. Partnerships help in leveraging each other's strengths, sharing distribution networks, and accessing new markets. Such collaborations aim to provide consumers with a wider range of choices and increase market penetration.

3. Marketing and Branding Initiatives: Effective marketing and branding strategies play a crucial role in creating brand awareness and capturing consumer attention. Companies have been investing in promotional campaigns, digital marketing, influencer collaborations, and social media engagement to create a strong brand presence and connect with target consumers.

4. Expansion into Non-Alcoholic Segment: With the growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages, many premixed cocktail manufacturers have expanded their product lines to include non-alcoholic variants. This strategic move enables companies to cater to health-conscious consumers and tap into the increasing trend of mindful drinking.

Premixed Cocktails Market: Competitive landscape

The global market report highlights several major companies that play a significant role in the industry. Bacardi Limited, a renowned spirits company, stands out as one of the key players. With a rich history and a wide range of alcoholic beverages, Bacardi Limited has established a strong presence in the global market.

Manchester Drinks is another prominent company mentioned in the report. Known for its innovative and diverse range of drinks, Manchester Drinks has carved a niche for itself in the beverage industry. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has contributed to its success and recognition.

Diageo plc, a multinational alcoholic beverages company, also features prominently in the global market report. With a vast portfolio of popular brands, including Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Smirnoff, Diageo plc holds a significant market share and is known for its consistent growth and global reach.

