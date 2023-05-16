Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Size -Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market

Growing awareness regarding environment sustainability to foster growth of the global sustainability & energy management software market

The global Sustainability & Energy Management Software market is estimated to account for US$ 2,326.2 million by 2027. The in-depth analysis of the global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market offers critical insights into the industry's changing dynamics, value chain analysis, prominent investment pockets, competitive scenarios, geographical landscape, and key segments. It also includes a comprehensive examination of the driving and restraint components for the global market.

The global Sustainability & Energy Management Software market is estimated to account for US$ 2,326.2 million by 2027

This study provides detailed information on emerging trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that have the potential to influence the dynamics of the Sustainability & Energy Management Software market. The study assesses the global Sustainability & Energy Management Software market size and examines the approach trends of the key international players. The study also estimates the market's size in terms of revenue over the forecast period. All data numbers, including percentage share splits and breakdowns, are derived from secondary sources and cross-checked with primary sources. The report conducted a Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers to examine the industry's primary influencing variables and entry barriers.

Market Overview:

Sustainability and energy management software offers financial data, energy, resources, and other important factors. These software consist of project planning and management, scenario planning, portfolio management, and supply chain management thus allowing the transformation of corporate energy and sustainability practices.

The following Key Players are mentioned in this Document: IBM Corp. (TRIRIGA), Figbytes Inc., Schneider Electric, Gensuite LLC, SAP SE, Envizi, ICONICS, Inc., Ecova, Inc. Urjanet, Verisae, Inc., Thinkstep, UL EHS Sustainability, Enablon, Sphera, CA Technologies, and Accuvio.

Market Segmentation:

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By Software:

• Cloud Based

• On Premise

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By End Use Application:

• Automotive

• Building Automation

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

• Utilities & Energy

• Others

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By Module:

• Utility Data Management

• Carbon Reporting & Management

• Sustainability Reporting & Management

• Energy Optimization

• Facility & Asset Management

• Compliance Management

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Drivers

-Growing investments EH&S and sustainability software is expected to drive growth of the market. Increasing demand for the system from chemicals, manufacturing, and oil & gas is again fostering growth of the market. Thus, rise in the end-user industries is further anticipated to fuel market growth.

-Growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability is another key factor augmenting growth of the market. Moreover, key players are adopting merger &acquastion among key players is again fostering market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Sphera, a provider of integrated risk management software, acquired Thinkstep, a provider of sustainability Software Company.

Key Takeaways:

-The Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4 % over the forecast period owing to the growing partnership and agreement among key players. For instance, in October 2020, Wattics Energy Management Software has partnered with Dubai headquartered energy service provider Smart Sustainable Services (SSS) to deliver an integrated solution that would afford owners, managers and operators of large building portfolios and businesses highly granular insight into building and operational performance for better resource efficiency, savings, optimization and control

