Unlocking the Unseen : Inspection Drones Revolutionizing Confined Space Assessments

Allied Market Research, the global Inspection Drones in Confined Space Market by Drone Type (Quadrotor Drone, Multi Rotor Drone) and by End-Use (Oil Gas, Power Generation, Mining, Chemicals, Marine, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 The confined inspection drones are operated remotely from locations beyond the line of sight without using GPS. These confined space inspection drones are usually equipped with onboard LED lighting, high definition cameras and housed in carbon fiber cage. Inspection of confined areas is expensive, time-consuming, and sometimes involves danger to human lives; thus, the use of drones to inspect confined areas is gaining immense traction in diverse applications.

Furthermore, these drones offer other benefits to users by adding extra features such as the installation of IR cameras, which provide advanced visual and data analytics capability, allowing the evaluation of actual asset status and maintenance needs. Drones are anticipated to become prominent in various inspection applications that meet the 4D criteria: Dirty, Dust, Distant, and Dull. With cost pressures on the rise among industrial service businesses and asset operators, inspections using drones save time and money while also improving quality and performance. The aforementioned advantages aid inspection drones for confined spaces in providing companies with a competitive edge.

The military and defense landscape has been long using inspection drones for border security purposes. Besides this, several commercial areas of economic and human welfare now find the use of inspection drones, such as construction and infrastructure industries. Critical infrastructure such as bridges in urban areas require periodic inspections in a confined space, which are mandated by various regulations in most countries to safeguard against cracks, rust, or any other damages.

In addition, the increased demand for inspection drones in the critical infrastructure inspection market is primarily due to the fact that drone inspection has emerged as a saviour for several pain points in the inspection and survey space. Contrary to manual inspection that involves a crew of inspection professionals and heavy machinery, along with the risk of human due to from dangerous heights, inspection involving drones alleviates these challenges. For such reasons, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are becoming an integral part of infrastructure inspection practices, influencing emerging trends in the inspection drone landscape.

The professional drones that are used are agile, cost-effective, and can perform tasks proven to be dangerous to be carried out by humans. For instance, Flyability Elios 2 can completely replace the need for a human inspector to enter a confined space, collecting visual (and thermal) inspection data that is of such high quality that the human inspector is no longer required to enter the confined space at all. Instead, the human inspector is able to review the inspection data remotely in complete safety.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Digital Aerolus, Drone Volt, Flyability SA, Imaze Tech Ltd, Interactive Aerial Inc., Multinov, Performance Rotors Pte. Ltd., Scout Drone Inspection AS, Skypersonic Inc, Terra Drone Corp