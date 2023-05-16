Global Valve Controller Market Surges to USD 2.75 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Linked Networks and Smart Valves

Reports And Data

The global valve controller market size was USD 1.92 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Valve Controller Market size in 2022 amounted to USD 1.92 billion and is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% throughout the forecast period. The primary driver for the market's revenue growth is the increasing need for interconnected networks to maintain and monitor diverse plant equipment, as well as the demand for valve replacement and the adoption of smart valves. Control valves, which are valves used to regulate various conditions, such as flow, temperature, pressure, or liquid level in various contexts, play a crucial role in this market. These valves respond to signals from controllers by either fully or partially opening or closing, allowing them to regulate liquid flow and temperature. As a result, they are extensively used in the manufacturing and oil & gas sectors.

Moreover, the market's revenue growth is also fueled by the utilization of these valves in homes to regulate water flow. Control valves offer the significant advantage of automated opening and closing of fluids. Therefore, users do not need to manually operate the valves, which saves them from extra care and effort. Additionally, the valves are easy to install, enabling many customers to install them on their faucets without requiring assistance from a plumber or manufacturer's guidance. This ease of installation saves time and effort for users and contributes to the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for control valves to reduce water wastage is expected to drive the market's revenue growth.

These valves have the potential to save up to 85% of water usage, thereby meeting the rising demand for water while minimizing wastage. By utilizing these valves, businesses can align with international environmental requirements, reduce resource waste, and ensure the efficient use of this valuable resource. This leads to reduced process variability, providing a strategic advantage and increased financial benefits for businesses. Additionally, the design of flow control valves prevents the obstruction of fluid flow by small particles, deposits, dust, and other substances, further contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The valve controller market can be categorized based on different factors. First, in terms of type, there are traditional valve controllers and digital valve controllers. Traditional valve controllers follow conventional methods of operation, while digital valve controllers leverage advanced digital technology for enhanced functionality and control.

Another aspect to consider is the communication protocol used in valve controllers. Some commonly used communication protocols include Foundation Fieldbus, Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART), and ProfiBus. These protocols facilitate efficient communication between the valve controllers and other connected devices or systems, ensuring seamless integration and control.

Furthermore, the valve controller market can be examined from an end-use perspective. Various industries benefit from the use of valve controllers to regulate and control fluid flow. Some prominent end-use sectors include oil and gas, energy and power, water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverage, chemical, building and construction, pulp and paper, metals and mining, as well as other sectors such as corporations and educational institutions. Each industry has unique requirements for valve controllers, depending on their specific applications and operational needs.

In summary, the valve controller market can be analyzed based on the type of controllers (traditional or digital), the communication protocols employed (Foundation Fieldbus, HART, ProfiBus), and the diverse range of industries that utilize these controllers for efficient fluid flow regulation across sectors such as oil and gas, energy and power, water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverage, chemical, building and construction, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and other industries including corporations and education.

Strategic development:

CIRCOR International, Inc. introduced the CIR 3100 control valve on 14th February 2022. This valve body offers a range of internal options suitable for various applications, including general, critical, and severe conditions. Industries such as upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas, power generation, processing, maritime, and renewable energy can benefit from this versatile valve. The CIRCOR CR 3100 control valve offers customization options with a wide selection of internal choices, standard components, and accessories. This flexibility helps reduce inventory costs and simplifies maintenance requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

The global valve controller market features a consolidated competitive landscape, primarily dominated by a select few key players operating at both global and regional levels. These industry leaders actively engage in product development initiatives and strategic alliances to strengthen their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. Noteworthy players in the market include ABB Ltd., Akron Brass Company, Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, Circor International Inc., Cla-Val, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Dwyer Instruments LTD, and Dymax.

These key players consistently invest in research and development activities to innovate and introduce advanced valve controller solutions that cater to the evolving industry requirements. By expanding their product offerings and enhancing their technological capabilities, these companies strive to remain competitive and meet the diverse demands of customers across various sectors.

Furthermore, strategic alliances and partnerships are a common approach adopted by major players in the valve controller market. Collaborative efforts enable companies to leverage each other's expertise, resources, and market presence to foster growth and seize new market opportunities. Such alliances also facilitate the expansion into new geographical regions and verticals, bolstering the market position of the participating companies.

As the global valve controller market continues to evolve, these key players are expected to maintain their focus on innovation, strategic collaborations, and customer-centric approaches. By doing so, they aim to solidify their market share and stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

