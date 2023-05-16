Grand Malls Corporation To Implement State-Of-The-Art Law Enforcement Network Security Solution to Enhance Public Safety

Grand Malls Is Set To Enhance The Safety Of Shoppers And Staff At Its MENA Region Properties By Implementing The LEN Communication And Alerting Technology.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATED, May 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / --This innovative system integrates security communication, alerting, and AI Technology, promoting real-time communication and collaboration between law enforcement and mall security.As the first retail organization in the MENA region to adopt this technology, Grand Malls Corp is leading the way in prioritizing public safety and improving emergency response times. The AI weapon detection system, powered by advanced algorithms, enables real-time weapons detection, enabling swift responses to potential threats.The integrated incident communication and alerting platform enhances real-time collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the mall's security personnel, further augmenting emergency response capabilities."We are honored to collaborate with Grand Malls Corp in deploying our state-of-the-art communication and AI weapon detection technology. This partnership will significantly enhance public safety and security in the MENA region," said Philip Morgan, Operations Director of the Law Enforcement Network . "Our technology offers real-time situational awareness and response capabilities, enabling security personnel to respond effectively to emergencies and mitigate threats promptly."Benefits to Grand Malls Corp from implementing the LEN technology include:Enhanced public safety and security: The platform and AI weapon detection system will ensure improved situational awareness and prompt responses to emergencies, prioritizing the safety of guests, staff, and assets.Faster response times: Real-time communication and collaboration capabilities will allow first responders to mitigate potential threats swiftly.Increased efficiency: The platform will streamline communication between first responders, law enforcement, and security personnel, leading to quicker response times and better coordination."At Grand Malls, the safety of our guests and staff is always our highest priority. Partnering with the Law Enforcement Network will greatly enhance our security measures," Said Mabrak Ismaeal, President of Technology at Grand Malls Corp. "We are proud to be the first in the MENA region to implement this innovative platform."About Law Enforcement Network (LEN):LEN is a security firm specializing in enhancing real-time communication, AI weapons detection, and collaboration between law enforcement agencies and citizens. Its platform provides real-time access to crucial information and data, enabling law enforcement agencies to collaborate more effectively in crime prevention and resolution. For more information, visit www.lenplatform.io About Grand Malls Corp:Grand Malls Corp is revolutionizing the retail landscape in the MENA region, offering consumers a seamless shopping experience through its extensive network of advanced physical stores and dynamic digital platforms.