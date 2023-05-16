2028| Affective Computing Market Size Worth USD 284.73 Billion at a CAGR of 32.5%

Emergen Research Logo

arket Trends – Advancements in technology

Market Size – USD 28.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 32.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for telemedicine and increasing need to remotely assess patient’s health. Remote monitoring of patients is a primary application of telemedicine.

Use of affective competing through smart devices such as smart wearables in telemedicine enables a more cost-effective and rapid means of assessing current state and need for medication for a patient at a distance. In addition, telemedicine providers focusing on specialized areas, including telepsychiatry, can particularly gain from affective computing, which enables psychiatrists/psychologists to comprehend feelings and emotional states of their patients even though the patient is physically not present or are unable to describe their emotions to a psychologist.

Have a look on Free Demo Version @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/623

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 32.5%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Affectiva, Google LLC, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, International Business Machine Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Cipia Vision Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, Uniphore made an announcement about the acquisition of Emotion Research Lab, which is a firm engaged in video Artificial Intelligence and affective computing. Emotion Research Lab deploys Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to detect real-time engagement and emotion levels through video interactions.

Speech recognition software helps in analyzing speech features like intonation, vocal pitch, and tone, along with the words that denote a particular sentiment or emotional state. Speech recognition software is particularly beneficial in call centers to detect a caller’s angry voice tone, and transfer such calls to a human operator instead of making the caller interact with an automated system, which might increase their frustration level.

Contactless affective computing technology deploys radio waves to identify a person’s feelings and recognize one emotional states, including sadness, pleasure, anger, and joy. Contactless affective computing technology uses rebounding radio waves to measure an individuals’ heart rate and breathing pattern without even establishing any contact with their body.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/623

Emergen Research has segmented the global affective computing market on the basis of offering, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Storage Devices

Others

Software

Speech Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Gesture Recognition

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Contactless

Contact-based

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Affective Computing market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Affective Computing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Affective Computing industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Affective Computing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Affective Computing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Proceed To Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/623

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Oncology Informatics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncology-informatics-market

Plant-Based Protein Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-protein-market

Soil Stabilization Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-stabilization-market

Fiberglass Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiberglass-market

Greenhouse Film Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/greenhouse-film-market

Ozone Generator Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ozone-generator-market

5G Infrastructure Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-infrastructure-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.