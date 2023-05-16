At a CAGR of 28.1%, Organ on a Chip Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 209.4 Million in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organ on a chip market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for organ on a chip for drug development and screening to reduce monetary losses associated with drug failures.

The cost-effectiveness, miniaturized scale, and accurate control of organ on a chip over the mechanical and chemical microenvironment are garnering significant traction across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to reduce rate of drug failure.

As well as new entrants in the Organ on a Chip market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players in the market include MIMETAS BV, SynVivo Inc., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Inc., and Kirkstall Ltd.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Organ on a Chip market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Radical Features of the Organ on a Chip Market Report:

The report encompasses Organ on a Chip market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Organ on a Chip industry

The global Organ on a Chip market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Organ on a Chip sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global organ on a chip market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liver-on-Chip

Multiple organ on a chip

Kidney-on-Chip

Heart-on-Chip

Lung-on-Chip

Intestine-on-Chip

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drug Discovery

Physiological Model Development

Toxicology Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Firms

Research Institutes

Personal Care Industry

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Organ on a Chip Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reports Highlights:

In March 2021, CN Bio, which is a company engaged in the development of organ on a chip, announced the commercial launch of PhysioMimix, which is an innovative organ on a chip micro-physiological system.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of deaths worldwide. The advent of organ on a chip has allowed conducting of invitro cardiac tissue’s bionic researches. A heart-on-chip reproduces heart mechanisms to test drug compounds quickly and study the heart cells’ response. The microphysiological heart-on-chip provides a simple and cost-effective means to study cardiovascular diseases, develop drugs and test cardiotoxicity, provide personalized medication, and regenerate damaged tissues.

organ on a chip, including liver, lungs, brain, or heart deliver an enhanced functionality level and biology control to imitate the effects that would occur by the application of a personal care and cosmetic product in the human biological system and, thus, helps to predict effectiveness of a cosmetic product and its side-effects on humans.

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

